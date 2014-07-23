Remember This Name: Malik Monk, Crazy-Athletic Class Of 2016 Wing

Class of 2016 wing Malik Monk dominated Nike Peach Jam last week, scoring 40 points on just 20 shots in one outing and moving to the top of AAU’s individual rankings. Thankfully, Monk made his HoopMixTape debut recently with a sick video highlighting the teenager’s insane athleticism and limitless range.

Wow.

It bears mentioning that Monk is only 6-3, making his high-flying exploits even more impressive than at first glance. Seriously, this looks like a video game:

Keep an eye out for Monk. If his decision-making and consistency ever catch up his athleticism and raw skills, he could be basketball’s next big thing.

(Video via Hoopmixtape)

Is Monk the best player in the class of 2016?

