Remember This Name: Malik Monk, Crazy-Athletic Class Of 2016 Wing

07.23.14 4 years ago

Class of 2016 wing Malik Monk dominated Nike Peach Jam last week, scoring 40 points on just 20 shots in one outing and moving to the top of AAU’s individual rankings. Thankfully, Monk made his HoopMixTape debut recently with a sick video highlighting the teenager’s insane athleticism and limitless range.

Wow.

It bears mentioning that Monk is only 6-3, making his high-flying exploits even more impressive than at first glance. Seriously, this looks like a video game:

Keep an eye out for Monk. If his decision-making and consistency ever catch up his athleticism and raw skills, he could be basketball’s next big thing.

(Video via Hoopmixtape)

Is Monk the best player in the class of 2016?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGShigh schoolMALIK MONK

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP