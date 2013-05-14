Remember That Time Andrew Wiggins Dunked With His Entire Head Above The Rim?

#Video
05.14.13 5 years ago

So Andrew Wiggins surprised a lot of people by picking Kansas today. We figured he’d either go with Florida State, where both of his parents went to school (his dad was an NBA player, his mother an Olympic track star), or Kentucky, where he would’ve had a chance to be involved with the greatest recruiting class of all time. Instead, he picked the Jayhawks, who have a pretty insane class as well.

Can he live up to the hype? I’m not sure. I do know he’s the most athletic high school kid I’ve ever seen, although I never saw LeBron live. Wiggins is a human pogo stick, a Shawn Marion-like athlete who has all of the skills the Matrix never developed. Remember that time he put his entire head above the rim? We won’t forget it, even if *spoiler alert!* it’s probably the camera angle that’s making him appear to be higher than he really is.

Is he the best prospect since LeBron?

TOPICS#Video
TAGSANDREW WIGGINShigh schoolvideo

