The Word docs go back 18 years and six or seven laptops at this point. Quotes from him, quotes from teammates and coaches and opponents, lots of rambling thoughts of my own. I had big plans for … something, probably not a book, but at the very least some big, thought-provoking feature. Alright, so maybe just some tweets. In the end, I’ve got this. Whatever this is.

What didn’t change over all those years was the thesis statement, which was and remains this: Even before the awfulness on the morning of Jan. 26, Kobe Bryant was probably the most compelling American athlete of my lifetime. I’m sure cases can be made for others, but they won’t be made here.

He was born in Philadelphia and spent his high school years in the affluent Philly suburbs. In between, he spent a sizable chunk of his childhood in Italy, where his father was playing professionally, and where he learned to speak Italian, love soccer, and otherwise lived a very different childhood than that of the men who would eventually be his peers. Years later, after I got to know him — on some level, for a short time — I always thought that part of his story mattered.

I was just out of college and working for a small newspaper when I first saw him; I’d driven down from Wilkes-Barre to Bethlehem, Pa., to cover a local team in a state playoff game, and when that game ended, I had a chance to catch exactly one quarter of Lower Merion’s tilt against Scranton High. At the end of the first quarter, Kobe had 12 points, and his team led 20-0.

And then he was a state champ, one who earned a McDonald’s All-American nod and was named the National Player of the Year for what he accomplished on the floor, all while taking Brandy to prom. A few months after that, he was a Laker, and I was one of those Laker fans who was re-engaged after a rare run of (relatively) dry years. I watched as he and Shaq and the rest built toward their new-millennium dynasty, and then, just as the threepeat was about to get underway, I stumbled into a job at a basketball magazine. It would’ve been a cool job for anyone who loved basketball. For a Laker fan in the fall of 1999, it was the coolest job imaginable.



I finally got the chance to interview Kobe for a potential cover feature in the spring of 2002. He and Shaq and Phil already had a pair of trophies, and they were on their way to a third, but I didn’t want to ask Kobe about any of that. I wanted to ask him if he cared about all the 15-year-old kids who thought he was “fake.”

I’m aware of how insane this sounds now, but it was a narrative that was prominent enough at the time to dominate the magazine’s letters section. Kobe was already hugely popular, of course, but he was also widely hated, and not only because of the way he brashly and consistently torched every non-Laker fan’s favorite team. A not insignificant number of fans — younger ones mostly, the sort of fans for whom basketball was less a game than a lifestyle, and one increasingly inseparable at that time from hip-hop culture — hated Kobe, resented Kobe, because they thought he was a fraud. They thought he’d cribbed his place in the game, that he could never be Jordan on the court or Iverson for the culture. This was not the sort of thing that rose to the attention of ESPN, generally, but for a lot of our readers, it mattered.

It mattered to Kobe, too.

I know because I asked him, at a truncated off-day media availability the day after he got into a fight with Reggie Miller late in a 2002 game against the Indiana Pacers. It was an ugly altercation that cost Kobe a two-game suspension, so he wasn’t doing extensive media that day, but he did agree to talk with me as scheduled, which he didn’t have to, and which was very cool given that I’d flown across the country for that purpose.