Reminder: NBA TV To Air First Look At 2011-12 NBA Schedule Tonight

12.06.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Just in case you forgot, NBA TV will exclusively broadcast a first look at the 2011-12 NBA schedule tonight at 7 p.m. EST. As noted, the league’s 66th season will feature each team playing 66 games during the regular season, as well as two preseason games.

What potential matchups are you looking forward to the most?

