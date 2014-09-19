We Reminisce: The Raja Bell-Kobe Bryant Rivalry

When you think about Kobe Bryant‘s greatest individual rivals, the list is pretty short. Ruben Patterson called himself “The Kobe Stopper,” but the Blazers never defeated the Lakers in the playoffs. Tracy McGrady might have been a rival in terms of talent, but his Houston Rockets never competed for championships like Kobe did. And then there was Raja Bell, the pesky defender who got under Kobe’s skin once upon a time. Bell turns 38 today, and we look back at his rivalry with Kobe during the 2006 playoffs.
After a Game 4 victory at Staples Center, the Lakers were up 3-1 in the first round of the 2006 playoffs against the Phoenix Suns and on the verge of sending the second seed in the West to an early playoff exit.
The Suns would rebound and win Game 5 at home in a blowout, but it was this incident in the fourth quarter that dominated the conversation heading into Game 6:
Bell was suspended one game for his clothesline on Kobe, who was asked before Game 6 about the incident. Kobe didn’t mince any words, and said perhaps Bell wasn’t “hugged enough as a kid”:
The Suns would go on to win Game 6 in Los Angeles and Game 7 at home to come back and take the series.
Even though Bell competed on defense, Kobe still finished the series averaging 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He shot 49.7 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from downtown. The Suns also eliminated the Lakers in the first round the following season.
In 2010, Bell was a free agent and actually considered signing with the Lakers.
As part of the recruiting process, Bell and Kobe had dinner together, ready to put their past history behind them. Bell ended up choosing the Utah Jazz.
To this day, he’s still one of the few one-on-one defenders who can claim he defeated Kobe in his prime during the postseason, but those Lakers team didn’t have Shaquille O’Neal or Pau Gasol, stars — of verying levels, since Shaq is an all-timer and Pau is simply an all-star — who could buttress Kobe’s brilliance enough to help him claim five NBA titles so far in his career. Those Lakers featured Smush Parker in the backcourt with Kobe and Chris Mihm at the center spot, while the Suns featured the MVP-level play of Steven Nash. The difference in the supporting casts were the necessary necessary entree’s for Raja to help claim victory in a best-of-seven series against Mamba.
Still, Raja will forever be linked to the one titan of the game he helped shut down when it mattered most.
Other guys to note that Kobe went up against and had “dust ups”…Matt Barnes, Doug Cristie, and though it wasn’t as deep as it was an entertaining moment…Chris Childs. Also remember Allen Iverson and Kobe jawing at each other in games (Raja was AI’s teammate at the time too). I wonder how much that loss to the Lakers while with the Sixers and his memory of Kobe and AI and the entire Sixers team being beaten 4 straight instructed his tough play against Kobe?
Damn can’t forget Ray Allen…they got tangled up a bit too at one point wasn’t there some verbal shots taken by Ray toward Kobe in the press? Maybe that was Vince Carter…Good times…
There was Beef in the NBA where guys didn’t kiss each other all game and shy away from embarrassing one another…
The LeBron Paul George/Lance Stephenson matchups gave us a bit of that…
I want to see John Wall gunning for pgs this year. I want to see Derrick Rose on his “Ya’ll must of forgot” tour giving people the Dragic type business this year…I want KD to filter all his off the court growing pains into some one the court killer instinct…the MVP speech softened his heart last year…no more of that. I want to see Harden back up his “I’m the best talk”. I want to see Rondo showing people that his Hall of Fame campaign isn’t over yet…I want to see Wiggins yam on the Cavs and others and develop a little more strength to his “swag”…
an aside that isn’t important, but Wiggins comes of a little effeminate, but not in a gay way…in a I grow up around a lot of women way…again not important but noticed…
So much to look forward too and this was great to look back on…
DIME:
We need a Beef documentary/mixtape or something…In that Bad Boys 30 for 30 if Adrian Dantley wasn’t one of most menacing characters in that on I don’t know who is…he was straight up like “I didn’t like him and it should have been my team…” That was dope and bit eerie…
