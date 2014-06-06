We Reminisce: Tony Parker’s Ridiculous Shot In Game 1 Of The 2013 Finals

Tony Parker (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

After almost a week of no playoff basketball, the Finals finally start tonight. There’s already been some understated trash talk from both sides. When teams meet in the Finals for two straight years, there’s bound to be some bad blood, and the development of a real rivalry. All anyone remembers from last year’s series is Ray Allen‘s improbable three at the end of Game 6, but let’s not forget the incredible shot Tony Parker made to put away Game 1.



With the Spurs leading by two in the closing seconds of Game 1, the ball was in Parker’s hands as he faced up against LeBron James at the top of the circle. After dribbling himself into the corner, he lost his balance. With the shot clock winding down, Parker was able to not only gather himself, but also had the presence of mind to dip away from LeBron while getting a shot up on the backboard a millisecond before the shot-clock expired.

In terms of degree of difficulty, it ranks pretty close to Allen’s three. Of course, the stakes were significantly lower in this case. The Spurs were not facing elimination, and they were holding the lead already. Still, it’s a ridiculous basketball play that most of us have forgotten because of the craziness at the end of the series.

Parker has been dealing with an ankle injury leading up the Finals, but is expected to be a go for Game 1 tonight. If he’s healthy, we can expect a couple more magical moments from the Spurs point guard in this series.

