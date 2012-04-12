Report: Andre Drummond Is Going To The NBA

Austin Rivers took the plunge. So did what felt like everyone in Carolina blue. Dion Waiters is going, and so is pretty much everyone else projected as lottery picks outside of Cody Zeller. Now, according to reports, Andre Drummond will be the next in line to declare for this summer’s NBA Draft. Whether he’s ready or not won’t fall onto the hands of the Huskies anymore. Whoever takes him will get a massive prospect with incredible upside.

Rep-am.com reports that sources told them Drummond leaving UConn for the NBA is “a sure thing.” Drummond is considered a definite top-10 selection, and while he could probably use another year of seasoning before turning pro, the Huskies face a postseason ban next year. No top prospect is going to stick around for that.

The 6-10, 270-pound center is slated to go No. 2 overall by DraftExpress.com while ESPN.com’s Chad Ford lists Drummond as the fifth-best prospect in the draft. I’ve been enamored with Drummond since the very beginning, and think at worst, he’ll develop into a decent starting center.

As for his old college team, with Jeremy Lamb also headed to the league, UConn is going to have to reload rather quickly.

Is this the right move for the big man?

