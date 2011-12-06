Report: Brandon Roy Will Remain with the Portland Trail Blazers

You may have seen this on Twitter last night after it broke, but it appears as if the Portland Trail Blazers will not be using their Amnesty Clause out on Brandon Roy. This can be seen as somewhat of a surprise move, considering that as last as last week, all signs pointed to Roy’s days in a Blazers uni being a wrap. [We even had him near the top of this list.]

Waiving Roy would have reportedly saved the Blazers about $15 million in salary this year alone. So what changed?

From OregonLive.com:

“Our plan right now is not to use the amnesty,” Miller said. “We expect Brandon to be a part of this team when the season starts.” Under the yet-to-be-signed collective bargaining agreement, teams have one chance to wipe an entire contract off the books during the time that the CBA is in place. Because Roy has $63 million remaining on his contract, and no longer has cartilage in either knee, some forecasted that the Blazers would waive the three-time All-Star even though he was the face of the franchise. Waiving Roy would save owner Paul Allen more than $15 million in luxury tax this season and would enable the Blazers to have more free agent money in this year’s market. “We feel he has been there for us, and we want him to know we are supporting him,” Miller said. “Paul (Allen) is on board with this and feels the same way.” Miller on Monday held a 90-minute meeting at his home with Roy, agent Greg Lawrence, coach Nate McMillan and Blazers interim general manager Chad Buchanan. During the meeting, all the Blazers officials said they heard the right things from Roy: That his knees feel good and he is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win, whether that is coming off the bench or starting.

That’s a lot of loyalty to show for upwards of $15 million in salary space that could be used on other pieces.

Do you think the Blazers made the right decision?

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook