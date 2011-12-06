Report: Brandon Roy Will Remain with the Portland Trail Blazers

You may have seen this on Twitter last night after it broke, but it appears as if the Portland Trail Blazers will not be using their Amnesty Clause out on Brandon Roy. This can be seen as somewhat of a surprise move, considering that as last as last week, all signs pointed to Roy’s days in a Blazers uni being a wrap. [We even had him near the top of this list.]
Waiving Roy would have reportedly saved the Blazers about $15 million in salary this year alone. So what changed?
“Our plan right now is not to use the amnesty,” Miller said. “We expect Brandon to be a part of this team when the season starts.”
Under the yet-to-be-signed collective bargaining agreement, teams have one chance to wipe an entire contract off the books during the time that the CBA is in place. Because Roy has $63 million remaining on his contract, and no longer has cartilage in either knee, some forecasted that the Blazers would waive the three-time All-Star even though he was the face of the franchise.
Waiving Roy would save owner Paul Allen more than $15 million in luxury tax this season and would enable the Blazers to have more free agent money in this year’s market.
“We feel he has been there for us, and we want him to know we are supporting him,” Miller said. “Paul (Allen) is on board with this and feels the same way.”
Miller on Monday held a 90-minute meeting at his home with Roy, agent Greg Lawrence, coach Nate McMillan and Blazers interim general manager Chad Buchanan. During the meeting, all the Blazers officials said they heard the right things from Roy: That his knees feel good and he is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win, whether that is coming off the bench or starting.
That’s a lot of loyalty to show for upwards of $15 million in salary space that could be used on other pieces.
Do you think the Blazers made the right decision?
Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
most definitely a bad business move, but its nice to see loyalty coming from ownership in this day and age
…im sure it helps that 15M to Paul Allen is probably what $20 is to us common folk, hahah
Everyone forgets he was the 2nd best 2guard in the west before he got injured & coming back from the injury he single handedly won them a playoff game vs the eventual champs … with a longer than normal offseason I bet he’s gonna come back strong & without rudy on the roster anymore they’d only have wesley matthews on the 2 & he’s not a starter
@ mike: “with a longer than normal offseason I bet he’s gonna come back strong & without rudy on the roster anymore they’d only have wesley matthews on the 2 & he’s not a starter”
Think about that for a sec. You’re giving reasons why it’s a bad move to keep him.
No more Rudy. Less depth = more minutes = more wear and tear on those knees. It doesn’t matter if he had a “longer than normal offseason”… he could find the fountain of youth so he doesn’t age, take 2-5 years off and his knees will still be jacked. There is no cartilage in either knee. It will never grow back.
I think you should google what cartilage does if you don’t already know.
Bad move. Is there a deadline to use the amnesty clause? If there’s no deadline, maybe they’re playing wait-n-see. Maybe they’ll cut him during the season… after he re-injures one of the knees. That would be a bitch move. They should have done it now.
Roy’s best chance is to head to Phoenix. I mean look what they’ve done with Grant Hill. If he does well playing with Nash it could really revive his career. Even METTA said he was the best player he ever played against…lmao
nice show of loyalty. but i wanted to see him on the bulls or something
Basically, speculation is bollocks. CP to LA, Dwight to LA, Deron to NY, Marc Gasol to Alaska, who really knows wtf they are thinking or what the front offices are doing. I don’t. And i no longer care, i just can’t wait to tip off on xmas day.
Has he tried micro fracture surgery? This surgery along with age may have slowed J-Kidd but at least he’s still playing at 39 (I think).
I appreciate this type of surgery is very risky but the downside for Roy is probably not much worse than the downside at the minute and the upside would be the ability to play at a (relatively) high level for longer
Of course they made the wrong move.They picked Bowie over Mike,and Oden over Durant.Why would they do somethin smart.
This is a good reason to support the Blazers. Glad to see Paul Allen doing the rioght thing. B-Roy can still play–and Nat McMillian will make sure to use him well.
im pretty sure theres no true deadline on when teams can amnesty someone, but the catch is that it can only be used on a contract that was signed prior to this new CBA …so potentially the last amnesty could happen 5yrs from now
What’s the over-under for Roy’s next injury that causes him to miss games?
I’ll put it at 7 weeks… and I’m saying under. Those knees are messed up. My cousin was 21 years old when he had surgery on his left knee to remove the cartilage. He can’t play ball for an hour before it starts to flare up on him. Even after 3 hours of walking at the mall causes his knee to swell a bit – and that’s one knee – just walking.
I wish Roy luck, and I love Roy’s game, but I wouldn’t put 16mill on him. That bet is too risky. It’s a good thing he stayed 4 years at Washington. He’ll have a life after basketball.
Maybe theyre doing it for players in the league. Showing broy loyalty like that may make portland a more attractive destination for FAs
No surprise here. Paul Allen is a huge basketball fan. I can see why he showed a little loyalty to Roy. And i read that Protland offered Oden the qualifying $9Mill offer too.
this is seriously awesome to see- in a day and age where lebron gets criticized for not having any loyalty, it is great to see that owners are willing to put their money where their mouth is