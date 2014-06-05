Report: The Bulls Made An Offer For Kevin Love

Kevin Love made a lot of noise this past weekend when he visited Boston and was seen with Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo. The Celtics have some pieces which could be intriguing in any potential trade offer, but according to reports, the Bulls have already made an offer of their own to the Timberwolves.

Via Jackie MacMullan of ESPN Boston, the Bulls have contacted the ‘Wolves regarding a Love trade:

The Timberwolves privately maintain they already have fielded better offers from other teams, among them the Chicago Bulls, who can offer draft picks and some combination of Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson along with Carlos Boozer, whose bloated $16.8 million contract expires next summer and represents the kind of cap space rebuilding teams crave. If you are Kevin Love and can choose to join a team with top dogs Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah or Rondo and Jeff Green, which way are you leaning?

A trio of Rose, Noah and Love would immediately vault the Bulls back into contention in the Eastern Conference. Butler and Gibson are key pieces in the rotation, and integral to what Tom Thibodeau does on the defensive end, but it feels like a fair price for the Bulls if it means landing a 25-year-old franchise player.

The Bulls made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2011, but have not been back since. The main reason has been Rose’s inability to stay on the court. Let’s not forget that, even though he is coming off a career year, Noah has a long history of nagging injuries as well.

Acquiring Love would allow Chicago some breathing room for improvement, so they don’t have to pin all their hopes for success on Rose coming back and returning to his 2011 MVP form; Love gives them a larger margin for error and a possible centerpiece to build around if Rose’s surgically reparied knees are battered beyond repair.

As we move closer to the 2014 Draft, expect to hear more about these types of concrete offers for Love. If the ‘Wolves are really considering trading Love this month, this will be a good way to continue to drive up Love’s value so they can extract quality assets out of their tenuous situation with him in the summer of 2015.

