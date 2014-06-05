Report: The Bulls Made An Offer For Kevin Love

Kevin Love made a lot of noise this past weekend when he visited Boston and was seen with Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo. The Celtics have some pieces which could be intriguing in any potential trade offer, but according to reports, the Bulls have already made an offer of their own to the Timberwolves.
Via Jackie MacMullan of ESPN Boston, the Bulls have contacted the ‘Wolves regarding a Love trade:
The Timberwolves privately maintain they already have fielded better offers from other teams, among them the Chicago Bulls, who can offer draft picks and some combination of Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson along with Carlos Boozer, whose bloated $16.8 million contract expires next summer and represents the kind of cap space rebuilding teams crave.
If you are Kevin Love and can choose to join a team with top dogs Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah or Rondo and Jeff Green, which way are you leaning?
A trio of Rose, Noah and Love would immediately vault the Bulls back into contention in the Eastern Conference. Butler and Gibson are key pieces in the rotation, and integral to what Tom Thibodeau does on the defensive end, but it feels like a fair price for the Bulls if it means landing a 25-year-old franchise player.
The Bulls made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2011, but have not been back since. The main reason has been Rose’s inability to stay on the court. Let’s not forget that, even though he is coming off a career year, Noah has a long history of nagging injuries as well.
Acquiring Love would allow Chicago some breathing room for improvement, so they don’t have to pin all their hopes for success on Rose coming back and returning to his 2011 MVP form; Love gives them a larger margin for error and a possible centerpiece to build around if Rose’s surgically reparied knees are battered beyond repair.
As we move closer to the 2014 Draft, expect to hear more about these types of concrete offers for Love. If the ‘Wolves are really considering trading Love this month, this will be a good way to continue to drive up Love’s value so they can extract quality assets out of their tenuous situation with him in the summer of 2015.
What do you think?
the thing is Love has little to no choice right now
You haven’t been following this story, I take it.
Love can exert his influence by communicating to potential tradinh partners that he’s not interested in resigning with their team, that alone will scare away trams
that’s way too much for a trade. it should be just Boozer, rights to Mirotec, and draft picks. What is the managment thinking?!?!?!?
Dude, Kevin love a monster.. Do you really think they would want just that crap for a guy that averaged 24/14.. Come on.
Mirotic could be Kevin Love 2.0, but better shooter.
U think thats just crap!? Rofl
Mirotic doesn’t rebound like Love, not even close. No way Mirotic averages 20 points a game. He’s a good PF, but he’s not a super-star like Kevin Love.
You have no clue buddy, watch him play. He can be a much better pure scorer than love, and has better finesse around the basket, we dont need rebounding… ive been following him for 3 yrs now, he is by far the best player in Europe. He shot 70% from 3 in thier version of the playoffs.
I’ve watched him play. Mirotic is weak compared to other Euroleague forwards, so imagine him trying to post up on an NBA big man. Not gonna happen. His 3pt shooting dipped dramatically this season, I don’t know where you got 70%. This season he averaged 25% in the playoffs ([www.euroleague.net]), for a grand total of 3 shots made from behind the arc. You call that a pure scorer? lol Keep dreaming kid. As for rebounding, EVERY good team needs rebounds. K Love averaged 26 ppg, 12.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists last year. He’s a proven superstar, widely considered one of the two best power forwards in the league. Don’t tell me you have some secret scouting report that guarantees Mirotic is better than Love. The kid hasn’t taken a single shot in an NBA uniform yet.
That’s exactly right. His post game is weak and he will not have luck doing it in the NBA against bigger and more athletic players. I go with sure things. To say that Gibson and Mirotic will be 20 point scorers has no facts or proof to back it up. I go with what I’ve seen and facts, not what could be and speculation.
Lol, all youve been doing is speculating… ive been saying to continue what has been working for the Bulls in the past. Our front office is not the type to go out and spend money to buy a dynasty, they build thier teams through the draft and key acquisitions. Acquiring Love before next year isnt going to happen, and Gibson has already been told to prepare to start for next season by the coaching staff.
If you call getting eliminated in the playoffs every year because you lack go to scorers continuing to work, than keep working Bulls. Their window is now with Rose and Noah.
The stars are dead tired once the playoffs roll around. Noah has Plantar fascia, and the only thing u can do for that is rest. Thibz just needs to take a page out of Pops book and rest his stars. Well be fine cruising the regular season with our bench and role players…Lack of rest is the biggest reason theyve failed in my eyes is lack of rest and being unhealthy. Noah had a knee sprain, DJ was playing hurt, thats been the silver lining the last 3 yrs.
Ill continue to say it. Love is not an insurance policy, and doesnt guarantee anything if we gut the team for him… Our pieces have brought the team to the playoffs without Rose or Deng and have even surprised and won a series with Nate and Beli, proves we dont even know what we have until we put all the new faces on the floor in a cohesive unit…
First 6 games be shot 14/20, thats 70% from 3. Hes the best player on the best team in europe. Most scouts have him as the #1 pick in the draft if he was in it this yr. The guy can shoot at any level, stepping on an NBA court isnt going to be his kryptonite, its not rocket science dude, and if Love was to play for any contending team his numbers would definitely come back down to earth. It doesnt take a rocket scientist to figure that out either….
fyi ur link doesn’t work [www.euroleague.net]
your link doesn’t work either. the site is down
I was just showing u it didnt [article.wn.com]
He could also just be a role player. He will never be an all-star if he is playing behind your 20-10 guy Taj Gibson and NBA 1st team center Joakim Noah. He can’t play the 3 so he will be lucky to average 20 minutes a game. He is too big and slow footed to guard NBA wings.
Taj is starting next year. Hopefully Mirotic comes over with the MLE, and he can definitely play the 3, or 4. Hes not the most athletic and doesnt need to be because he spreads the floor. You obviously dont know how Bulls “help” defense works, he would never be left alone to guard an athletic wing player, besides he could even play the 2 in some situations and Butler could slide to the 3. If he played the 2, it would be a matchup nightmare for any 2 guard.
You obviously don’t know how defense works if you plan on Mirotic guarding wing players. Is he going to be able to close out on good shooters? The answer is no. How quick are his Bulls help defense going to be. Teams will have open jumpers with the need for the help. His post up game is his weakness on offense. Mirotic at the 2? It’s not going to happen. The guys is 6’10” and 250 and only an OK athlete. When I saw him for the first time, I was surprised how big he was. He is a PF. He could maybe slide to the 3 at times, but it is not something he can play all the time. Gibson would be a better option to guard wings than Mirotic.
So u think Love is a better option to guard wing players? Hes just as slow. What are u getting at? Mirotic can play the post, hes not a bruiser, but can play with his back to the basket. He’s a finesse big, wont play above the rim, but his moves around the basket are super sleek and pretty to watch. His up and under is super nice. Go watch more film.
Kevin Love can’t guard wings. I never said he could. You don’t want Mirotic, Gibson or Love guarding wing players.
Kevin Love isn’t that much of a “monster.” Six years in Minnesota and NO postgame apperances whatsoever? You want 16m for him? That’s insane! Trading Butler + Gibson along with the pics and Mirotec basically means we are back to rebuilding again because we just “Gave away” our defense for a mediocre player. We either need to go after Melo, both Melo and Love, or just go after Parsons and Stepheson and then get Mirotec. Personally, we should just go after Melo and beat Miami and get three more rings for the franchise!
The Bulls wouldn’t have made the playoffs in the west last season. They had 13 wins and 17 losses against west teams. The Wolves also had a better point differential than the Bulls with a +2.6 compared to a +1.9 against a way tougher schedule. Teams with Love (2nd team all-NBA), Noah (1st team all NBA) and D-Rose (former MVP) don’t rebuild, they compete for titles.
Justin,
1.)The Bulls had the worse offense in the league this season. Our defense is what got us all our points. We need offensive weapons but not at the cost of our defense. Our defense is why we even made it into the postseason in the first place!
2.)The only West coast team that matters at the moment is the Spurs and the Thunder. It is possible to get both Melo AND Love and if that happens, we can beat not only those two teams but Miami as well. The point is, if we want rings, we need to beat those three teams at least. Yes, there are other competitors to be worried about but those three are relevant cases. If we can’t beat any of those 3 teams in the post season then it’s not even worth doing the trades over in the first place.
You are underselling the abilities of coach Thibodeau and his ability to coach defense. They will still have the defensive player of the year in Noah. The only way to get Melo and Love is to get rid of Noah or Rose and Gibson. The cap is a real thing. Right now, they wouldn’t even be able to hand out a max deal for either. The west has a lot of good teams. Every team in the west that made the playoffs were better than the Bulls last year. If the Bulls don’t trade for Love or get Melo, they won’t ever know how good they can be. Why would they even be better than Washington next year? Beal and Wall aren’t even close to being as good as they can be.
IMO,
the Bulls basically gave up their postseason run so everyone could get healthy for next season. Also, if we were to give up Butler & Gibson, it would have to be for Melo; Melo has seen multiple playoff/postsesaon time. All that for Love, whom has room for growth, is a gamble. Melo, its a sure thing! What we are offering Minnesota for Love, we should be offering that to NY for Melo instead!
Too bad Melo is a free agent. If they can get Melo, then do it. I think there is a better chance that he stays in NY. The Bulls don’t want to miss on both. If Melo stays in NY, the Bulls should go after Love. If they can get Love, they should do it and not worry about Melo. Who is the Bulls 2nd option next year if they make no trades?
If anything, Rose & Noah should be campaigning to get Melo AND Love by trading everyone. That would be a superstar line up! I understand what you are saying by we have to jump now to get Love but right now is a grand opportunity to do something great and we have bargaining chips for both New York AND Minnesota! It would be bad for Melo to stay in NY because by the time NY clears their cap and can be contendable again, Melo will be in his 30’s and on the way to decline and may NEVER get a ring. Houston would be a bad fit for Melo because both Hardin & Howard are both ball hogs AND their defensive basketball IQ is at a B+ rather then an A when it comes to team ball. Chicago would be the best fit for both Melo and Love. We would be VERY STRONG contenders for the ring and as of ECF wise, we would dominate Miami’s current roster.
The Bulls don’t play in the West, and Miami has proven the last 2 years, the best team isn’t always out west. Never mind the fact the Spurs who are a “team” first basketball team just won the finals with hardly 3 superstars, (only one still barely in his prime). I can say it a million times, basketball is a team first game, not a player first.
That is not a possible deal. Both CHI and MIN are over cap next season, so the trade must equal in value within trade rules. Boozer, Gibson, and Butler is $27M. Love is set to make $16.7M next season. MIN can’t accept +$10M in a deal while over the cap. They likely gave them more than one option. Boozer + Mirotic rights + picks, or Gibson + Butler + Dunleavy + some picks + expiring deals (Amundson, James, Brewer) which MIN will waive at the end of July. The only way all of those players are in the deal is if MIN is sending Love + another player like Martin to CHI which is unlikley since Love alone is going to be complicated to get. I don’t think all these names were in a single proposal, but all might have been on the table in different proposals.
That is waaaaaayyyyy tooooooo much offer. KL is not a bad player but i will still play Gibson over him. Get another scorer for Butler and Booooo-zer and we don’t need Love… just sayin….
You are an idiot if you play Gibson over Love. Love is one of the top 5 all around players in the league Taj Gibson isnt even the best defender on his own team (you could argue he isnt even the 2nd best defender on his team that could go to Jimmy Butler)
^ agree, what are u thinkin joseph? Gibson over LOVE who avg 24/14? I imagine ur a bulls fan, but have u even watched THEM play?
Taj is easily a 20-10 guy starting, with much better defensive skill set. The guy isnt wrong for wanting to keep a core piece and the grit of this team…
in 28 min a game, he averages 13 ppg, 6.8 rb, 1.1 ast
In 36 minutes, Kevin Love avg 26.1 ppg, 12.5 rb, 4.4 ast
Ur telling me, in 8 more min, he gets, 13 pts, 6 rb, and 3 ast? no, kevin love is way better.
Check their PER36 stats if u wanna know.
That is where u mess up big time man. You cant compare per 36 mins. Kevin Love is by far the best player on a high scoring team that plays no defense. Taj is a highly efficient player on the best defensive team. You have to compare +, – with them on the court, that is where you can see thier value to thier team. Believe me, I want Love on the Bulls badly, but Im not willing to sacrifice Taj, who Id takr in a defensive matchup over Love any day. Love isnt near as mobile as Taj if you havent noticed.
If you want stats, look at Love’s PER, WARP, true shooting percentage or basically any other advanced stat. He is a top 5 player based on any stats really. His real plus minus on ESPN is way higher than Gibson. The Wolves outscored their opponents by over 6 points per 100 possessions with Love on the floor. That would have been good for 4th in the league as far as team stats go. If their bench didn’t stink so bad, they would have been in the playoffs.
You just dont get it… I know where Love stands, I know he is easily a top 10 player in the game. Btm line is if he comes at all it will be as a free agent, and hes gunna have to sacrifice some salary. Thats how the team has operated forever. I also know Love is injury prone and constantly sitting out. Melo is much more of an insurance policy than he will be. What this bs article states as a trade is just way too much to give for him. Regardless unless Min makes some more major moves, theres about 3 teams I see love going to as a FA and Chicago has a good chance.
They have no chance to get him as a free agent if Gibson and Mirotic are on the team. There is a cap and the Bulls can’t play them together. Depth is great, but you can only play 5 guys at a time. How do you explain Miami’s success? They don’t have depth and they have been to 4 straight finals. Chicago needs to set itself up for the playoffs, not the regular season. I have a lot of faith in the Bulls abilities to get good role players and surround Love, Rose and Noah with the right players. They have constantly done it. I also have a lot of faith in Tom Thibodeau also. That guy can coach defense. Are guys like Butler and Gibson as good without him? Maybe?
Wrong again, Boozer and Dunleavy salary come off the books freeing up 19.5 mil. They could still sign Mirotic to the MlLE and get love for 17 mil.
[www.basketballinsiders.com] it honestly just makes more sense to let Taj and Booz play out their contracts rather than amnesty, and get nothing in return for Booz. I guarantee you there are teams out there willing to pick him up, Blazers might do it, they don’t have anyone to backup LA, and def need the points off the bench. Booz will def take a major pay cut anywhere he goes tho.
Also if were gutting our bench to get him, wat do you think will happen?
20 and 10 easy? That is funny. Gibson’s career regular season high is 26 points. That is less than Love averaged a game. Taj has less than 25 career 20 point games in 372 games. All of a sudden at 29, he’s gonna go for 20 a game? You can only have so many hard working role players. Stars win games.
Its not all of a sudden, he’s improved every year for 4 yrs straight. FG%, efg, everything has improved. He will even have a much deadlier mid range game next yr. Hr avged 18.4 pts, 8 reb , and 2 blks in the 5 playoff games in 30 mins against a good defensive wiz team with good bigs. Ur acting like it will be an over night thing its not. To me it seems like you watched one game and your talking out your ass or through espn’s bs stats. The FO is clearly good at developing young players, there is too many risks with trying to buy a championship team. Id love to get love, but no way for Taj, especially if were giving up the rights to Mirotic. PF would be extremely thin, and Love is injury prone. Id be willing to give up Boozer, Dunleavy, and 2 draft pics for Love, and thats it. $$ works, and it should be easy if Love wants to be in Chicago…
Gibson has basically been the same player his whole career, it was his minutes that went up and Boozer that has got worse. His FG% has actually dropped 3 straight years, but that is not the point I was making. Taj is a really good player, a starting level PF and he is in his prime. I like him a lot, but he isn’t Kevin Love. The way the team is constructed, they will never win in the playoffs if you are counting on D-Rose to carry the offense. Noah is an all-star, but not a scorer. Kevin Love brings a totally different element to the Bulls. I have watched the Bulls during the regular season and in the playoffs and their lack of scorers and see they aren’t going anywhere. Who are the Bulls 3 leading scorers next year?
Ofcourse he’s the same player he’s always been, just better. His efficiency has gone up every yr esp his mid range j which looks way better than Boozers’. If Rose makes team USA and is able to get back in top pg shape, we would have plenty of fire power without a major deal. Have you ever noticed the energy lvl in the 2nd quarter when Taj comes in? Well were going to get that punch to start every game now. Bulls starting lineup would be, Rose 20 ppg, Butler 13 ppg (he will breakout with Rose back, have hardly played together), Dunleavy 13 ppg, Taj 15 ppg, Noah 13 ppg. Bench of Augustin 10 ppg, Snell 8 ppg, Mirotic 10 ppg, Booze 10 ppg ( id almost hate seeing him back but its bound to happen with this FO, and he should understand why he lost the starting role), then Smith 6ppg, (I know little about him other than he is an athletic freak at 6’10, 290.) Thats an avg of 64 pts from starters and 44 pts off the bench for avg of 108 pts per game. Tell me thats not attainable? Bulls offense will be fine, just needs few minor adjustments, and Mirotic/ Snell/ DJ should bring plenty of shooting off the bench. We have been one of the better passing teams in the league over the past fee yrs, and will only improve with Rose back leading the well balanced offensive attack…
Good luck in the playoffs without a secondary scorer. That team has no chance. Sure, they will win 50 games, but the same problems will come when they need Rose to be great every night. They need to release the pressure off him. Gibson, Butler, Noah and Butler are not 2nd options on a championship level team.
How can you say? We have never had the team healthy on the floor, and its going to be a different team with different pieces. If it doesnt workout we will have the space to sign another superstar in 2015, lets not destroy the future and deal all our picks and gut the team for one now…
Kawhi Leonard was a first option on Spurs championship team… I rest my case.
this would allow deng to return with a lower salary.
Agree with the comments here. I wouldn’t take on Love if I am Chicago. They have a good thing going – and if they can move Boozer for some good pieces, then Gibson can finally start. Love is nice, but not that nice.
Good thing you’re not the Bulls’ GM
Good thing you shared your opinion.
I’m tired of watching a bunch of hard-working role players that can’t consistently score. This team doesn’t scare anyone these days. I don’t call the current roster “a good thing”. There are some nice pieces to surround a few legit stars with, but you don’t build around Taj Gibson. I’m tired of hearing about Gibson and Butler, as if somehow they’re going to blossom into stars. They’re not. Gibson has one more season before he hits 30. I’d say he hit his ceiling already. Jimmy Butler’s shooting touch completely abandoned him last year.
You are one of the Bulls fans that actually get it. I don’t see why more don’t want to set themselves up for a playoff run. The fans should be sick of getting eliminated because they don’t have any go to scorers. They have proven they are good at finding role players in the draft and through free agency. I would have total confidence they could surround Rose, Noah and Love with decent guys. They have a great coach who can make almost any team decent on defense. They are way to easy to plan for and scheme against in a playoff series. With the way they are constructed, they will need D-Rose to be the MVP again to even come close to contending.
The only way the Bulls are going to move Boozer is if they include good pieces themselves. The Bulls would have to give a team a 1st round pick for the right to pay Boozer 17 million next year. There is no chance at Melo or Love if Boozer is still on the team. Mirotic won’t be coming either if Boozer is still on the team. The Bulls will likely have to use the amnesty unless they give up assets with Boozer or they take equal crap back.
If the Bulls want to win now, then moving Boozer’s expiring contract with a 1st round draft pick is a good move.
The shouldn’t give up a 1st round pick, they should do the right thing and amnesty him. They could then keep their pick.
I like what you are saying. But since when do GMs ever do the right thing? I still don’t see why you would amnesty a player with an expiring contract. Those things are worth gold to teams looking to tank…
I would give up Butler and Boozer at most. Remember, this is for one year. Unless they’re thinking sign and trade, then I’d toss in Mirotic. Noah, Rose, Gibson are all untradeable in this situation.
Minnesota’s not in a great bargaining position, and there’s always ‘Melo or Mirotic. Heck, our power forward situation is getting better through amnesty anyway. They could easily contend even without any of those additions, but I suspect they’ll get Mirotic over here at a minimum. Win Now.
CHI is likely only making S&T offers. A one year rental is only worth Boozer and maybe a single pick because Love could leave after next season. Love and Rose work out together and Love already mentioned interest in playing on a contending team like CHI, so extension by S&T is likely required in any proposal.
Don’t worry, the only way the Bulls can get rid of Boozer is to include a 1st round pick and that is getting nothing back in return. No team would trade for Boozer unless they get a pick and that is with nothing coming back.
There is no way the Bulls can afford Melo without getting rid of Gibson. Good luck trying to win in the playoffs by forcing Rose to score 30 a game. It will be hard for him to do when teams are clogging the lane and daring Noah, Gibson and Butler to beat them. One of their best players has to at least be an average 3 point shooter. The Bulls need a guy like Love if they want to win in the playoffs. They may win 50-60 games without him, but they have no chance when there are no other guys who have shown they can consistently go for 20 besides the oft injured Rose. Teams would have to game plan just as hard to stop Love as they do Rose. No teams are worried about Taj and Jimmy hurting them.
Taj has the most improved midrange game of any PF in the game, wtf are you watching dude, seriously? He shot over 50% the 2nd half of the season.
I would actually say Blake Griffin improved more, but you probably only watch the Bulls since you are so clouded. Taj shot under 48% from the field and attempted just 7 three pointers. It’s just facts man. Love shot 46% and took 505 three’s. I’m not talking spacing the floor with mid range jumpers, I’m talking legit 3 point shooters that you have to account for. Teams are happy to give players mid range jumpers. It’s the worst shot in basketball often times. You obviously think Taj is the best PF in the game and has no weaknesses while I think he is probably around the 15th best.
You gotta keep taj period
If they get Love, Taj will likely go. Both are PF positions, and CHI will not likely have a starting SF. Taj will be traded if they get Love. If they go after Melo, then Taj might stay in some scenarios.
That’s true. Say if the Bulls do end up getting love, they still need to pick up some more pieces cause there bench is suspect
If Gibson and Butler are gone. There are serious questions about who will be the starting SG and starting SF next year, and that is before you even get to look at the bench situation. The good news is that the numbers don’t add up, so this is not a workable deal under the CBA. Key information is still missing to make the numbers add up and allow the deal to go through..
IF the Wolves take on Boozer, they will have guys like Kevin Martin, Corey Brewer, JJ Barea, Luc Mbah a Moute and Corey Brewer to include to make salaries work . You can find guys in the D-League to contribute if you surround them with legit all-NBA players. The Heat have managed just fine. The Bulls have proven they lack the offensive talent and shooting to win in the playoffs.
Give me Jimmy and Taj over Kevin Love any day. Defense wins championships let’s not forget that. Boozer sure, Buckets and Taj no way.
The shooter wins the close games !!! Mr.Clutch !!!
Stars win championships, lets not forget that. Why did they lose to Washington if defense wins championships? According to Bulls fans, Butler is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. They will also tell you that Gibson and Noah are the best defensive front line in the NBA. What happened? They couldn’t score the ball. The only player they have that teams fear is D-Rose and he wasn’t playing. Boozer and Augustine were basically there leading scorers and threats on offense, not counting Deng and Rose. They are both likely gone. In this day and age, you need guys who are capable of going off once in a while. They are a bad shooting and bad scoring team. Teams that are dead last in scoring don’t win championships. They get eliminated by the Wizards. If Taj and Jimmy are your 2nd and 3rd leading scorers, forget any titles.
The piece just shows what the Bulls could offer. The rumor that I heard had Taj and two picks and some other salary for Love.
I would have no problem trading Gibson, Butler, Boozer and a draft pick for Kevin Love. The Bulls would be giving up paper lions for a 25yr. old beast. Make the trade, please!
no way I give up Bulls two best up and comers for a guy that hasn’t made the playoffs, there’s only two guys I would give up those two for: KD and LBJ (whom I can’t stand) NBA right now is the weakest it has been since the 60’s
I think the Thunder would jump at the chance to get Jimmy and Taj for Durant. They should do it. It’s easy to find guys who can go for 25 a night. Finding role players can be impossible sometimes.
don’t know if it is easy, but easier now more than ever to get guys that are at least close to that (15-20). I really wouldn’t call those two simply role players, and it can be hard to find guys that buy into a system and give the effort those two provide. Just my opinion, as bad as our offense was, and it was painful at times to watch, we still beat most of the play-off teams with just D. Just need a descent scorer to get over in those best of sevens. And there is no way Thunder trade KD unless he tells them he’s leaving. Yea, I know, sarcasm.
Melo and Love would make Rose`s comeback easyer…. let him come from the Bench than with view minutes built up…… Bulls don´t sleep on Melo/LOVE Deal…. Miami you got a problem comeing to make next Season Eastern Conference Finale`s … 1 2 3 come on Bulls …
I’d be really comfortable with coughing up Dunleavy, Boozer, Rights to Mirotic and possibly one of the 2014 first rounders. But I’d hate to see Butler/Taj traded.
I bet you would Love to win in the playoffs. Who is the Bulls 2nd option on offense next year? Taj and Jimmy? Funny stuff. Prepare for another 1st round exit. You can’t win in the playoffs with some scoring or some shooting no matter how good your defense is. The Bulls proved that against the Wizards. If Taj, Jimmy and Noah are so good, they should have beat Washington with Rose. Washington is going to be better in the future. To pass on a 25 year old all NBA player who averaged 26 a game because you don’t want to give up good role players is dumb. Guys like Love rarely become available. To be able to get him without giving up Rose or Noah , the 2 best players is even more rare. There is no way the Wolves would trade Love if he was committed to the team.
I won’t dispute that at all. As much as I like Jimmy and Taj, securing Love would take the team to another level.
I would hate to see gibson go but I just couldnt imagine that
the management would give up one of the best perimeter defenders in the league in Butler. The only two scenarios that I can think of is 1: the rumors are true that they plan on going after Lance Stephenson. 2: they plan on bringing Deng back. I dont like either. However, a player who has not been mentioned yet is Trevor Ariza who is a great perimeter defender and can give you more on the offensive end in comparison to Butler.I think if this report is true, they would have to have a trump card to fill the two guard spot.
Yeah, Bulter really shut down Brad Beal and John Wall in the playoffs. They were basically non factors.