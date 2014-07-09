Report: Carmelo Anthony Is Staying With The Knicks

#New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
07.09.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Welp, that was fast. Literally the moment we hit publish on Stephen A. Smith‘s 24-hour proclamation, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reports forward Carmelo Anthony will be staying in New York barring a last minute change of heart. Anthony “believes in Phil [Jackson]” and will remain with the Knicks.

Here’s Isola with the big news:

Carmelo Anthony is prepared to spend the prime years of his career in New York, the Daily News has learned.

A person close to Anthony told The News on Wednesday that barring a last minute change of heart Anthony will re-sign with the Knicks after “agonizing over this” for the past week.

“He will have something for everybody on Thursday,” said the friend who was with Anthony before Anthony’s scheduled workout with Kevin Durant and Kevin Love in Los Angeles on Wednesday. “He is really torn because this is the biggest decision of his career. But he wants to get it done in New York. He told me he believes in Phil.”

The friend who was the source in Isola’s piece was with ‘Melo right before he played with Kevin Durant and Kevin Love in Los Angeles:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Isola adds that it was Anthony’s goal to stay in New York all along, but he wanted to be sure he could put himself in a place to win a championship. His faith in Phil continued after Jackson’s acquisition of point guard Jose Calderon in exchange for Tyson Chandler and Raymond Felton.

Once Anthony signs the maximum five-year $129-million deal when the free agency moratorium ends, Jackson will continue to try and lure Pau Gasol to Manhattan, using his Spanish connection to Calderon and his time playing under Jackson in Los Angeles as a selling point in a drive for a ‘chip.

Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski adds more to Isola’s report, tweeting that ‘Melo wasn’t able to get a hold of LeBron James five days ago, and the rumors of Anthony joining James in Miami were never serious.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Woj also adds that Anthony’s camp always felt they should grab the $129 million now, and he could figure out destination later — something I’m sure will rankle Knicks fans a tad despite their happiness he’s signed.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

UPDATE:
‘Melo’s camp hasn’t confirmed he’s re-signing with the Knicks. There’s more, too:

The team has not been told of the decision, reports CBS Sports’ Ken Berger:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Howard Beck of Bleacher Report tweets that his ‘Melo source says there’s no decision yet, and teams looking to sign ‘Melo have not been given definitive word about the decision:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne relays that ‘Melo’s agent, Leon Rose, claims there’s been no decision yet between the Knicks and Lakers — a Chicago omission that’s all but eliminated them, even if Isola’s source got it wrong:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If true, did ‘Melo make the right move?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGS2014 Free AgencyCARMELO ANTHONYLatest NewsNEW YORK KNICKS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP