Report: Carmelo Anthony Is Staying With The Knicks

Welp, that was fast. Literally the moment we hit publish on Stephen A. Smith‘s 24-hour proclamation, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reports forward Carmelo Anthony will be staying in New York barring a last minute change of heart. Anthony “believes in Phil [Jackson]” and will remain with the Knicks.

Here’s Isola with the big news:

Carmelo Anthony is prepared to spend the prime years of his career in New York, the Daily News has learned. A person close to Anthony told The News on Wednesday that barring a last minute change of heart Anthony will re-sign with the Knicks after “agonizing over this” for the past week. “He will have something for everybody on Thursday,” said the friend who was with Anthony before Anthony’s scheduled workout with Kevin Durant and Kevin Love in Los Angeles on Wednesday. “He is really torn because this is the biggest decision of his career. But he wants to get it done in New York. He told me he believes in Phil.”

The friend who was the source in Isola’s piece was with ‘Melo right before he played with Kevin Durant and Kevin Love in Los Angeles:

Carmelo told a friend within hour "I believe in Phil." Thursday is decision day & it looks like Melo's coming home http://t.co/Z2BiBcxUmf — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) July 9, 2014

The friend was with Carmelo right before he went to train with Kevin Durant and Kevin Love in LA. http://t.co/Z2BiBcxUmf — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) July 9, 2014

Isola adds that it was Anthony’s goal to stay in New York all along, but he wanted to be sure he could put himself in a place to win a championship. His faith in Phil continued after Jackson’s acquisition of point guard Jose Calderon in exchange for Tyson Chandler and Raymond Felton.

Once Anthony signs the maximum five-year $129-million deal when the free agency moratorium ends, Jackson will continue to try and lure Pau Gasol to Manhattan, using his Spanish connection to Calderon and his time playing under Jackson in Los Angeles as a selling point in a drive for a ‘chip.

Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski adds more to Isola’s report, tweeting that ‘Melo wasn’t able to get a hold of LeBron James five days ago, and the rumors of Anthony joining James in Miami were never serious.

Carmelo Anthony hadn't been a part of any scenario about joining James in Miami, sources tell Yahoo. @FisolaNYDN reports he's staying in NY. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 9, 2014

Several days ago — and maybe it's changed since but… — 'Melo hadn't even been able to reach LeBron James, sources tell Yahoo. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 9, 2014

Woj also adds that Anthony’s camp always felt they should grab the $129 million now, and he could figure out destination later — something I’m sure will rankle Knicks fans a tad despite their happiness he’s signed.

Within Anthony's circle, belief's been this, sources tell Y: Get NY's $129M now, figure out destination later. You can always get a trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 9, 2014

UPDATE:

‘Melo’s camp hasn’t confirmed he’s re-signing with the Knicks. There’s more, too:

The team has not been told of the decision, reports CBS Sports’ Ken Berger:

Knicks have no reason to believe Anthony is going anywhere but New York, source says. Team just has not been told of decision. — Ken Berger (@KBergCBS) July 9, 2014

Howard Beck of Bleacher Report tweets that his ‘Melo source says there’s no decision yet, and teams looking to sign ‘Melo have not been given definitive word about the decision:

Re Melo: Source says "no decision yet." Teams pursuing him have not received definitive word. @FisolaNYDN reporting Melo is returning to NY. — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) July 9, 2014

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne relays that ‘Melo’s agent, Leon Rose, claims there’s been no decision yet between the Knicks and Lakers — a Chicago omission that’s all but eliminated them, even if Isola’s source got it wrong:

Carmelo Anthony's agent Leon Rose tells ESPN that "he hasn't made a decision yet" on Knicks/Lakers. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 9, 2014

If true, did ‘Melo make the right move?

