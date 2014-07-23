Report: Celtics “Moving On” From Love Sweepstakes

Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck recently said that he’d hoped the team would make a bigger splash this offseason, seemingly suggesting Boston was out of the running for Kevin Love. Just two days later, the Celtics’ quest to acquire the Minnesota Timberwolves’ stranded superstar seems all but officially over. A source told CSN New England that Boston is finally ready to move on from the Love sweepstakes.

The report is courtesy of Comcast Sportsnet’s A. Sherrod Blakely, and notes that the Celtics have recently expressed interesting in facilitating Love’s trade by acting as a third party.

There’s no waiving of the white flag just yet, but the Boston Celtics appear to be ready to move on from their pursuit of Minnesota star Kevin Love, league sources tell CSNNE.com. “The more teams step up and show interest in Love, the further Boston falls in the pack,” a source said on Wednesday. “Danny’s a smart guy. He knows when to keep pushing for something and when to move on.” That’s why the Celtics are reportedly among the clubs to express some interest in being a third team to help facilitate a trade involving Love to what one source said has become his “preferred” destination, Cleveland.

The Celtics were rumored as early leaders in the chase for Love as it got underway last spring. As time has passed, however, it’s become apparent Boston’s most attractive trade package to Minnesota – one presumably built around some combination of Marcus Smart, Jared Sullinger, Kelly Olynyk, and multiple future first-round picks – pales in comparison to those potentially compiled by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, and Chicago Bulls.

Rest assured that Danny Ainge will exhaust every available option to netting Love. However, it’s become increasingly likely as Cleveland and Chicago have ramped up their offers in recent days that the Celtics’ best one just isn’t up to snuff.

With Love out of the picture, Boston faces another crucial question that will dramatically influence its future: What to do with Rajon Rondo? Unlike the Love talks, though, this time the Celtics have all the power.

Are the Celtics a realistic destination for Love?

