Report: Charlotte Bobcats Changing Their Name to “Hornets”

After yesterday’s dustup with LeBron James (compliments of Alonzo Mourning and Scottie Pippen), here’s a nice move by Michael Jordan & Co: The Charlotte Bobcats are reportedly in the process of changing their name to the “Hornets.”

CBSSports.com posted this yesterday:

There is no timetable for the switch though NBA commissioner to be Adam Silver told Bobcats season ticket holders in April that such a change would take at least 18 months to implement. Moreover, the change is not unexpected and would likely be popular with the North Carolina fan base. Bobcats chairman and owner Michael Jordan confirmed in February that the team hired “a national polling group” (previously reported as Harris Interactive) to determine how fans felt about a change back to Hornets. Jordan called the reaction to the poll “very mixed.” Numerous grassroots groups have pushed for a return to Hornets. Charlotte’s NBA team was known as the Hornets from its 1988 inception through 2002 when then owner George Shinn moved the team — and mascot — to New Orleans. When the New Orleans franchise changed its nickname to Pelicans this past season, it opened the door for “Hornets” to return to Charlotte.

We’re shocked that MJ’s researched was “very mixed.” Are there really that many people out there who prefer the Bobcats name and color scheme over the retro Hornets?

Which do you prefer for the Charlotte franchise: Bobcats or Hornets?

