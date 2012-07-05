Report: Chauncey Billups And Jamal Crawford Will Sign With The Clippers

Chauncey Billups and Jamal Crawford will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, and that means the Clips have canceled a meeting with Ray Allen. The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that Crawford’s deal is expected to be four years and $25 million, while Billups will get a one-year deal that could approach $4.3 million.

The roster space was opened up when the team shipped Mo Williams to Utah in a four-team deal last week that brought Lamar Odom back to L.A. — albeit as a Clipper, not a Laker.

The Clippers loved Billups’ role last season with helping mold their young guard, and even when he ruptured his Achilles tendon, the team immediately said they wanted to find ways for him to return.

Crawford had been a shooting guard many expected to try out Phoenix this offseason after he approached their bench last last season as a Blazer to tell them they missed out on him. The man out of this equation is now Ray Allen. He’s not hard up for options with Miami and Boston very interested, but it just won’t be L.A.

How do Crawford and Billups fit as Clippers together?

