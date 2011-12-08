Report: Chauncey Billups Out in New York, May Sign with the Miami Heat

Someone has to pay for Tyson Chandler, right? It looks like that someone in New York will be Chauncey Billups. With the Knicks apparently very close to signing Chandler, they need money for the deal with the Tyson, while still setting themselves up for a Chris Paul move [click here for what that might look like].
That leaves Mr. Billups to be either traded or waived as a victim of the Knicks’ Amnesty Clause. While Chauncey is reportedly not the least bit happy about today’s developments, it might end up working out for him in Miami.
SI’s Chris Mannix tweeted this a little while ago:
With Tyson Chandler on the verge of signing w/NY, Miami is looking into ways of acquiring Chauncey Billups, league sources tell SI.
And why wouldn’t Miami do everything they can to acquire Billups? He would be an ideal addition to an already bolstered roster, greatly boosting their point guard situation.
If you watched Billups at all last season, you probably agree that he’s slowing down rapidly. In Miami though, with that lineup, they really just need someone to run the offense at a high level, knock down occasional big shots, not turn the ball over, and play defense.
Plus, having the Billups and Battier uber-professionals in the locker room/on the floor would be a tremendous addition for the Heat.
If that all comes together, the next question would be: What does the Miami Heat lineup look like? Assuming some of the rumors about them signing Eddy Curry are correct, you’d be looking at lineup options of Billups/Dwyane Wade/LeBron James/Chris Bosh and/or Udonis Haslem/Eddy Curry, with Battier off the bench. Or they could go small and run with Billups/Wade/LeBron/Battier/Bosh.
Lots of stuff needs to come together to get to those decisions, but it seems like we’re well on the way.
If the Heat add Chauncey Billups, are they clear championship favorites?
if billups goes to miami i’m officially supporting the heat
I wish there was a way the Knicks could get Tyson W/O getting rid of Mr Big shot. Now they need a point because I don’t think Douglas is ready yet.
Yes, good to add Tyson, but leaves them having to make other moves.
If I was the Heat I would wave Lebron pick up Ty Chandler and run Battier at small foward and Billups at point.
Billups
Wade
Battier
Bosh
Chandler
Tell me that’s not a championship team. Hell with the money you save on Bron you could even add another piece.
Billups in Miami = Heat favorites to win it all.
Trying to figure out if you’re joking.
Dead serious…
cp3 to la for lodom/bynum according to twitter
[twitter.com]
Chauncey play d? lol those days are over
jesus, what a weird comment about waving lebron!! clearly knows very little about the game and just jumps on the haters bus!!!
@2307 Nope just didn’t hop on the “ride Lebron’s nuts” bus since it looks like your driving.
@BiGShoTBoB if you waive Lebron, you still have to pay him pretty much a max salary for 5 more seasons… It doesn’t make sense to let one of the 3 best players in the league go and still have to pay him that much $$$$
Wait if they trade him theres no way the heat would get him…and if they do waive him via amnesty dont all the teams bid on his contract? no way miami would win that bid with their cap room
How are the heat gonna be able to get bilious when he’s amistied? Only team under the cap can bid and I’m sure some team will try an pick him up before the heat get a chance sounds like a far fetched dream
Big SHot is right that is a championship team for sure.
not saying id do it but it could be done and miami would still be real good
I don’t see how Curry fits in with the Heat even if he is in shape. He doesn’t rebound or block shots, his strength is scoring and they already have enough scoring.
@Big Shot How about the Heat trade LeBron for someone like Howard instead of cutting him? I’ll be for that…
Yeah I mean I’m just talking theoratically. However the specifics would work doesn’t matter. They should just find a way to get it done. Lebron and Wade together just doesn’t fit well. If I had to take one over the other I keep D-Wade he’s a proven champion…Lebron not so much!
Bigshotbob how does Kobe’s dick taste?
Did waiving Lebron really just come up? Really?
bigshotbob should be banned from dime for his ignorance…wade and lebron don’t work? they made it to the finals their first year playing together and will only get more used to playing together
@Marlo I don’t know ask your moms…
@The Truth…So if they don’t win a title this year what then?
lmao @ Bigshotbob
waive LBJ to sigh tyson chandler??
have you checked how old chandler is???
if the or any team is gonna pay chandler anywhere near 15 mil per season . Then the whole league is run by idiots
You know who wants to wave Lebron, My Mom!!! just a little Regular Show humor. Seriously Billups on the Heat – Championship LETS GO HEAT!!