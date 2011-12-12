Report: Chris Paul To The Clippers Trade Submitted To The League For Approval

[UPDATE] Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports tweeted that a source told him Eric Gordon was not in the deal.
We never knew Eric Bledsoe was so important. The Clippers and Hornets worked furiously through the night to try to get a deal done for Chris Paul, and while they were successful in agreeing upon a trade, they are still waiting for approval from the league. As ESPN reports, there is one small thing that could be problematic. The league asked for Bledsoe to be included. ESPN says the Clippers wouldn’t give him up (while the Los Angeles Times says he was eventually included in the deal). If we are taking anything away from the league’s actions in these last few days, I think we can safely predict Bledsoe will eventually be thrown in to complete the trade.
As for the rest of the trade, the Clippers would be giving up Eric Gordon, Chris Kaman and Al-Farouq Aminu along with Minnesota’s first-round draft pick in 2012. In terms of talent right now, I’d have a hard time accepting any argument that New Orleans is getting as much as they did in the original trade last Thursday when they would’ve ended up with three (and possibly four) very good NBA players. But in this one, they’re ending up with a player (Gordon) who’s better than anyone they would’ve received in the first deal. That, along with a pick that has a very good chance of ending up anywhere in the top five in June, makes all the difference (although the Clippers can add protection to the pick).
As for the salaries, Kaman has an expiring deal for nearly $13 million while the other players (Bledsoe included) are all still on their rookie deals. Originally, New Orleans would’ve been agreeing to pick up $74 million in salary to Lamar Odom (last year unguaranteed), Luis Scola (last year unguaranteed), Kevin Martin and Goran Dragic. Big difference there as well.
CP is rumored to have agreed to pick up the option of his contract for next season as part of this deal, meaning at worst he would be a Clipper through 2012-13.
Is this a better deal than the original agreed upon trade?
Switch Gordon with Bledsoe and that’s a fair trade. CP3 is gone next year anyway and they’d get a solid pg and a top 5 draft pick. Gotta keep EG.
Potential Buyers: You get a rising 2 guard, cap space for days, and 2 picks that shall be used for one of the best draft classes in years. All this can be yours for the low low price of $300M +/- $40M. Did we mention we’d throw in an Allstar game in the near future.
actaully cp is not gone next year because he decided to pick up option for his contract, wich would leave him in LAC at least till 2013.
but i think LAC is giving too much for one player with busted knee.
Great trade. Much better than the other one. The other was was horrible.
And I disagree with IGP. They gotta have Gordon involved.
And do you want to bet that it won’t be a top 5 pick? Bledsoe, healthy Gordon, Aminu, Griffin, healthy Kaman… <– there are more than just a few teams with a worse starting lineup than that one.
Clips wouldn’t need Chris Paul if they hadn’t traded Baron Davis and their draft pick to Cleveland for Mo Williams. They would’ve had Kyrie Irving on their roster! No one is talking about that, that unprotected Minny pic is too valuable to give up.
@jay griffin will stay in LA, dude
I was just thinking, If clips get CP3 and Nets get D.Howard…wouldnt that mean we’d get two of the best point guards who have been linked since their draft nights, on dead opposite coasts, with the two post men who were 1-2 on the “most dunks” of the season stat? DWill and CP3 are eerie
I reserve all judgements on this deal depending on whether Eric Gordon is included or not:
Basically, the Hornets were gonna start:
Dragic or Jack
K-Mart
Ariza
Odom or Scola
Okafor
or
Bledsoe or Jack
Gordon if he’s in or Bellinelli
Ariza backed up by Aminu
no powerforward on roster
Kaman or Okafor
Can’t nobody tell me that the 1st offer wouldn’t crush the 2nd offer without Gordon, and he ain’t a certainty.
This is a chess game. As a gm, I could flip Odom(look at what the Lakers just got for him), Scola n Martins for young talent n good picks from shit teams that need vets(Minny, Cleveland, Toronto, etc)
I can’t wait for this deal to be done so Stern can ‘reinforce’ what ‘basketball reasons’ mean LOL
No Gordon in this deal. Bledsoe aminu Karan and the pick
Clips can send the pick to hornets but top-5 protect it for themselves.
@ JAY – your lineup makes no sense unless we talkin about last year or what the Clips would be if there’s no trade.
No way you tellin me this deal is better than the Lakers/Rocket deal. Without Gordon in this deal, Hornets instantly become worst team in the l.
KDizzle – I agree that the Lakers offer was a better offer to put a team on the floor, but the Clippers offer is better from a $$$ standpoint. I understand why Stern vetoed it from that standpoint. Now, of course, he didn’t say that’s why he vetoed it and that’s why everyone (myself included) thinks this crap is rigged.
WHAT? Give up Eric Gordon… its crazy. Clippers should have done all they could to keep Eric Gordon. Can you imagine: Chris Paul running the point, Eric Gordon at the 2, then there is Blake Griffin at the 4 and DeAndre Jordan at the 5. It’s all business, besides the Hornets need something in return for giving up CP3 and Chris Kaman isn’t gonna cut it.
This is a better deal long-term, financially and talent-wise. The first deal would have paid immediate dividends, but NO still wouldn’t have been more than a mediocre team. If they draft well, they’ll have a nice young core to build around and lots of money to spend on free agents.
@K Dizzle
My bad. I got all messed while type some shit for work.
I still think this trade is better long term for NO. The LA/Hou trade may have been good enough to put them in playoffs…. and then what? If that happened, they’d miss out on the lottery. This trade gives them 2 young players, and a good center who will come off the books this year. Moving forward (and let’s face it, that’s what they want to do) this puts them in a MUCH better spot than the LA trade.
“Hornets instantly become worst team in the l.”
Exactly. But they still have 2 young players with potential, room under tha cap and an extra 1st round pick in this year’s deep draft. The LA/Hou trade would have handcuffed them. think about it, if you were a potential buyer, would you want a mediocre roster with no flexibility for 2-3 years, or a young team with capspace to build your own roster, and multiple 1st round picks. I don’t know about you, but if I were buying a team I’d choose the younger roster.
Don’t be upset because Stern took your shiny new toy away. I can only imagine how you LA fans feel. Lol. Sucks for you guys, but this is a better deal for NO moving forward.
NBA Wire… this deal could be dying.
NO wants Gordon, but Clippers don’t want to part with him. IMO, fukkit. Let them have him. It’s a steep price, but Chris Paul takes over games even when he’s not trying to take over games.
Paul, Griffin, Jordan and stick a couple shooters in there to space the floor… looks good to me.
Deal is dead. Fuck it. I’m going to LMAO when CP3 walks or they get garbage players out of desperation. Hopefully Karma will be a bitch to Hornet’s management/owners
@ JAY “Don’t be upset because Stern took your shiny new toy away. I can only imagine how you LA fans feel. Lol. Sucks for you guys, but this is a better deal for NO moving forward”
That’s cold, bruh lol
It was a good cancellation for the Lakers too till LO got all sensitive n asked to ‘really’ be dealt. Chris Paul woulda been nice but not for Gasol n Odom. Trading 2 productive bigs for one productive small is good for the future but Lakers need to win right now. Who they lookin at to replace those 2? Humphries?
@ Big Island – I understand that there’s 2 sides to that first trade sayin hoops talent vs money saved, but why does everyone assume that the Hornets were gonna keep Odom, Martin, Scola n Dragic? There are enough teams with cap space n draft picks that NO could easily flip those
vets for goodies. A 25ppg 2guard, a 18-10 low post machine, the most versatile big in the league and an improving point guard would bring multiple picks n young talent from the TWolves, Kings, Cavs, Pacers, Warriors, Raptors, etc.
This a chess game n dudes need to see past that one move.
I feel bad for Demps tho. Dude worked for months to se up a deal, fets it approved, it gets announced, then Stern gets some emails from some owners and it’s blocked…..that’s cold
@K Dizzle — I wonder if Stern actually talked to Demps before he nixed the deal. If Demps had told him his plan was to flip Odom/Scola/Martin for youth/picks, would things have gone differently?
Still, I don’t feel too bad for Demps or CP3. Pretty much every GM has to get owner AND league approval when making a trade; it just happens that Demps’ owner IS the league. Do you realize how many trades we never hear about are shot down by owners before there’s an announcement? Nothing new. And don’t forget, it’s not like the NBA just decided to buy the Hornets for the hell of it. Previous ownership had screwed the franchise into the terrible position it was in, so you can’t really act like the franchise is being victimized.
As for CP3, getting traded is not his entitlement. Nobody is stopping him from playing basketballl or making a living. He’s under contract with the Hornets until they either trade him or his contract runs out. When it runs out, feel free to bounce. In the meantime, you’re at the whim of the team. Maybe it sucks, but the money’s good.
@K dizzle: “Who they lookin at to replace those 2? Humphries?”
And you said I was cold. Lol! That’s cold as shit.
and I’m glad you said that. There aren’t too many people out there who have that perspective. Where would the rebounds come from? Is Bynum suddenly going to play 50 games this season? Is World Peace going to play the 4? Who is their sixth man? It created more questions than answers.
Kris Humphries…. LMAO!
I can’t believe I’m 100% on-board with AB. Wow. Good post AB.
“As for CP3, getting traded is not his entitlement. Nobody is stopping him from playing basketballl or making a living.”
^Exactly. That’s Why I’m puzzled as to why ‘Shot In Ya Face’ is calling karma on the league. Lol. That’s retarded. Paul is on contract. He signed it. He agreed to play in NO until the end of it. The only person who will be affected by Karma if CP3 walks at the end of his deal is CP3. He’ll have to take a huge paycut because the teams he wants to play at don’t have the capspace to offer what he’s worth. If he walks, NO will have a ton of room under the cap, and a boatload of soon-to-be rookies to pick from.
If he really wants to screw the Hornets he should play his hardest to help them into the playoffs, then they’d be fucked. Otherwise, ‘karma’ is in Chris Paul’s shoes.
@SEan Sweeny
22yr old Eric Gordons 23ppg 4apg is > K-Mart
29yr old Chris Kaman is only ONE YEAR REMOVED FROM 18ppg 9rpg and he is on the last year of his contract so he is > than Scola.
HOW THE FLUCK could you say this deal isn’t as good as the first one with just those two alone.
I acutally think the Clippers are giving up WAAAAAAY too much in this trade if they give up Eric Gordon. No way in hell do i give up Eric when the CLippers can out right sign CP3 next season if he really wants to be there. If not then f^ck’em. I’ll ride out with Eric, Blake and DJ over the enxt 10yrs.
As a matter of fact, If i’m the Clippers, I might even dangle similar trade bait to the GS Warriors and try to get Steph Curry (since he may want to leave) from them. Or even offer up that draft pick (the Clippers don’t need anymore young rookies) to the PHX Suns in order to get Steve Nash.
The Clippers possible line-ups could look like this
Pg- Steph Curry
SG – Eric Gordon
SF – Fill in player
PF – Blake
C – DeAndre Jordan
or
PG – Steve Nash
SG – Eric Gordon
SF – Josh Childress
PF – Blake Griffin
C – Deandre Jordon
Add a better coach than Vinny Del and you’re looking at a deep playoff run.
@ Austin
I don’t even feel sorry for CP. As a young black male, this plantation mentality by Stern, Gilbert n some of the owners rubbin me the wrong way. I ain’t gonna scream racism; I’m just gonna say shit smells fishy that 2 deals that were seen as legit by everybody but 1% of the population getting squashed or being pulled off the table is shady. Heads got mad cuz Lebron n Bosh didn’t say nuthin to their management, just played out their contracts n bounced. Melo goes the other way: tells his squad he’s gone n asks for his destination choices. So CP3 tries it and Stern pulls this? Somebody please explain what “BASKETBALL REASONS” are. One trade gave you legit veteran talent so the team stays competitive, but it’ll cost a lil and the other gives you lottery picks, youth and cap flex. Both aren’t enough?
Anybody lookin sideways that after the Miami fiasco last year n the lockout we just had, Stern pulls Stalin n just declines a solid deal while askin for too much in the other? Lol Does anybody think free agents are actually gonna come to New Orleans?
With your other question as to whether Stern told Demps he was cancellin the deal, I doubt if he would. Why would he? The first deal was weeks in coming together, it was APPROVED then ANNOUNCED. All of the sudden, Gilbert’s sendin emails, Cuban’s on the radio; deal gets scrapped?
What did Stern think was gonna happen when an NBA franchise was being run by the league? How was this not addressed in the lockout?
As it is, Stern and the NBA are the laughing stock of the sports world right now. Conspiracists already thought the NBA was fixed(Donaghy, Ewing Draft Lottery, etc), but after this blatant phuck-up by the NBA, I can only smh and laugh
Oh I forgot Caron Butler is the new SF for the Clippers.
PG – Billups
SG – Gordon
SF – Butler
PF – Griffin
C – Jordan
d@mn, thats a pretty sick line-up. Especially if they can add CP3, even if they lose Gordon.
@KDizzle
I just read your post. And for the most part you are right. But let me get this straight, the NBA is fixed because they did not send Chris Paul to the Lakers for lesser players?
The Lakers…the franchise that has inexplicably attained the rights to James Worthy, Byron Scott, Magic Johnson, Kareem, Shaq, Kobe, and Pau Gasol through severely lopsided deals.
It is what it is. Lakers fans shouldn’t worry, history tells us that they’ll get another superstar player eventually.