Report: Cousins Okay, But Won’t Play Tomorrow Against Brazil

The good: The injury suffered by DeMarcus Cousins at yesterday’s practice isn’t serious. The bad: Cousins, fighting for a spot on Team USA’s 12-man FIBA roster, won’t play in the United States’ exhibition tomorrow night against Brazil.

The report is courtesy of ESPN Chicago’s Nick Friedell. While Cousins maintains his sore knee is improving, there is still no set timetable for his return just two weeks removed from the opening day of the World Cup.

“It’s better than (Thursday), so that’s a good sign,” Cousins said after Friday’s practice. “Just gradually trying to get through the pain. It’s going to be a process. As the days go on it should get better.” Cousins will not play in Team USA’s scrimmage Saturday night against Brazil at the United Center… Given the gruesome injury that Indiana Pacers star Paul George sustained in Team USA’s scrimmage two weeks ago, Cousins admitted that a lot of fear went through his mind when he first went down. “It was a scary thing of course,” Cousins said. “Speaking from some of the things that happened early on. It’s basketball so things happen but luckily enough it wasn’t anything too severe. I’ll be back in a few days.”

Cousins’ absence against the Brazilians could loom large. Locked in an intense battle with Andre Drummond and Mason Plumlee to backup presumptive starting center Anthony Davis, Cousins will be missing an opportunity to show off the value of his sheer size and physicality against a strong Brazil frontcourt led by Nene and Tiago Splitter.

Given that Cousins’ athletic limitations and offensive style clash with the Americans’ general philosophy under coach Mike Krzyzewski, his obvious merit against big opposing post players compared to that of Drummond and Plumlee is the biggest point in his favor. In a potential championship matchup against host country Spain, for instance, Cousins seems the Team USA candidate best-suited to bang with Marc Gasol in the paint. Despite his absence against Brazil, that widely held belief surely won’t be lost on Krzyzewski, his staff, and USAB chairman Jerry Colangelo going forward.

The United States has two more exhibitions before it leaves for Spain late this month: on August 20 against the Dominican Republic and August 22 against Puerto Rico at Madison Square Garden. Here’s hoping Cousins is healthy enough in time to take part in both friendlies. He’s hardly the prototype USA big man, but could prove instrumental to the Americans should they meet the Spanish in an epic gold medal game.

Will Cousins make Team USA?

