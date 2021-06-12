Getty Image
Report: Danny Green Will Miss 2-3 Weeks With A Calf Strain

A member of the Philadelphia 76ers’ rotation is headed to the sidelines for a few weeks. Starting wing Danny Green suffered a calf injury during the team’s Game 3 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, and while he did eventually rejoin the team on the bench, he did so while wearing a walking boot on his right leg.

Now, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Green has suffered a calf strain, and while he has a chance at returning later in the postseason, the veteran is slated to miss the next 2-3 weeks.

Philly looked in control against the Hawks despite Green’s absence, so it’s certainly possible for them to get past Atlanta despite not having his services. But with a gigantic matchup potentially looming in the conference finals against either the Nets or the Bucks, not having Green would be a critical blow, as his defense and perimeter shooting are important pieces to the puzzle for the Sixers. Both series in the East will be wrapped up no later than next Sunday.

An offseason acquisition, Green has averaged 9.5 points and 1.3 steals in 28 minutes per game for the Sixers. He started all 69 regular season games in which he appeared and connected on 40.5 percent of his attempts from three.

