Report: Derrick Rose is “Ahead of Schedule” in his Rehab

Now this is some good news: ESPN Chicago is reporting that Derrick Rose is “ahead of schedule” in his rehab following surgery to his torn left ACL.

From the article and interview with one of Rose’s doctor:

ESPNChicago.com reported Tuesday that Rose traveled to Alabama to consult with famed surgeon Dr. James Andrews. But Cole, the head team physician for the Bulls, noted that it was actually a therapist in Andrews’ office with whom Rose is working. Cole said the trip to Alabama had been scheduled before Rose’s surgery. Andrews was not in the office nor will he meet with the 23-year-old All-Star, Cole said. “Derrick is ahead of schedule,” Cole said in a phone conversation Wednesday night. “This was part of the plan established before surgery. This was not a consultation with another physician, but rather it’s working with another therapist in collaboration with the Bulls’ training staff.”

While this doesn’t necessarily change Rose’ 8-12 month timetable for recovery, it certainly is better than no news or news of some kind of setback.

Will Derrick Rose be back as strong as he was before his injury?

