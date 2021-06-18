Getty Image
DimeMag

Devin Booker Is Reportedly The Latest Name To Commit To Playing At The Olympics

TwitterAssociate Editor

Once the dust settles on this upcoming weekend, the Phoenix Suns are one of the four teams that will have a shot at playing for an NBA championship. Despite that, one of their stars is headed to the Olympics in Tokyo this summer, while a second player is being pursued by USA Basketball for a spot, too.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Devin Booker has committed to wearing the red, white, and blue in Japan next month. While he’s on board, Marc Stein of the New York Times brings word that decision-makers in USA Basketball are doing what they can to convince Chris Paul to play.

As Stein noted, the inherent issue (at least from Team USA’s perspective) is the potential that the Suns make a run to the Finals — a potential Game 7 would take place is July 22, with the Olympics slated to begin on July 23 and men’s basketball tipping off on July 25. There would certainly be a plan in place in the event the Suns go on a run to the Finals, but it would make sense if Paul, who is 36 and hurt his shoulder earlier this postseason, would pass on the opportunity to rest.

Still, if the Americans only get Booker off of the Suns, that would be quite the addition to a loaded roster. Earlier in the day on Friday, it was reported that Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will join the trio of players — Draymond Green, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum — who already committed to suiting up in Tokyo. The rest of the roster will surely come to light in coming days, but at the very least, the United States is going to score a whole lot of points with the dudes that have already committed to the team.

Listen To This
The Best Bon Iver Songs, Ranked
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×