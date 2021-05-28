An important member of the Milwaukee Bucks’ rotation will not suit up again this season. According to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the injury that starting guard Donte DiVincenzo suffered during Game 3 of the team’s first-round series against the Miami Heat is a tendon injury that will hold him out for the remainder of the team’s postseason run.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo has suffered a serious tendon injury in his left foot and will miss the remainder of the playoffs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 28, 2021

DiVincenzo suffered the injury during the second quarter of the game and was ruled out shortly after. At the time, the team referred to the injury as a foot contusion.

It stands to reason that Milwaukee will turn to Bryn Forbes and Pat Connaughton more in DiVincenzo’s absence, and while both have their strengths as players, the former Villanova standout has blossomed into an important two-way member of the team’s rotation. He started all 66 games in which he appeared during the regular season, averaging career-high marks across the board — 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 27.5 minutes per game while knocking down 37.9 percent of his attempts from three. Additionally, DiVincenzo’s defensive versatility and competitiveness have helped the Bucks as they’ve incorporated a more switch-heavy scheme on that end of the floor.

Milwaukee currently has a 3-0 series lead on the Heat, with a potential series-clinching Game 4 taking place on Saturday afternoon. The game tips off at 1:30 p.m. EST.