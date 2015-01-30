Report: Dwight Howard Could Be Out “Extended Time”

Dwight Howard wasn’t named a Western Conference All-Star reserve, but it’s safe to say the Houston Rockets center has far bigger concerns than that. According to Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowksi, Howard might be sidelined for an “extended time” with more nagging knee pain.

Sources: Dwight Howard will get second opinion on his knee, could miss extended time. Likely eliminates Howard as All-Star sub for Kobe. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 30, 2015

Howard missed the Rockets’ past two games and left early in the team’s win over the Phoenix Suns last Friday. He had a MRI on his right knee yesterday that revealed enough swelling for Houston to shut him down indefinitely and seek a second opinion:

Dwight Howard underwent an MRI today that revealed edema in his right knee. Howard will be evaluated further in the coming days. — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 29, 2015

But Wojnarowski’s report is the first intel suggesting that Howard could be shelved at length.

The eight-time All-Star missed 11 games earlier this season due to an injury in the same knee, and ultimately underwent PTP surgery to help fix the ailment. Obviously, that procedure wasn’t enough to repair Howard’s problem long-term.

The 32-14 Rockets are tied for third-place in the Western Conference. They’re 10-4 this season when playing without Howard.

