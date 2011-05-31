Report: Dwight Howard May Soon Sign Extension In Orlando

Amazingly, without Dwight Howard so much as giving us a hint, a peep one way or another, the basketball hierarchy had come to the conclusion: the NBA’s best big man was gone. Out. It wasn’t going to be Disney World. It could be New York, New Jersey, Dallas. More than likely, it was going to be Hollywood. L.A. The blueprint for Shaq, he would follow. Destination: Staples Center.

But that’s what happens when you avoid the issue, and refuse to give your take. Howard always maintained he didn’t want to deal with something so far down the road. It was his way of saying, “It’s my business. Leave me alone.” But apparently, he got sour and tired of the rumors. So this weekend, the new Superman spent his holiday working on a two-year extension to keep himself in the only NBA city he’s ever played for. DKMG Local 6 in Orlando reported that the offer is on the table, and only in need of a signature from Howard.

Sources said the deal is all but signed by Howard. On Monday, Howard held an impromptu Memorial Day party for his Twitter followers and fans. “I just got tired of everybody asking me, ‘Where am I going to go? Are you going to stay?’ Everybody in Orlando is asking me,” Howard said. “So it was like, ‘You know what? I want everybody to get their minds off something that is not gonna happen.'” If Howard were to sign the extension, he would remain in an Orlando Magic uniform for four more seasons.

The Lakers insistence that Andrew Bynum is untouchable apparently put doubt in Dwight’s mind about heading there. Still, things can change and the Lakers would’ve had to acquire him by trade anyways. That avenue is still there. But for now, it’s appearing Howard is happy to be in Orlando and ready to take the next step.

How badly does he want to be different? Howard told the Orlando Sentinel that he doesn’t follow anyone. That includes Shaq. He’s here to set trends and go down his own path. How much can you believe (considering much of his public persona directly mirrors O’Neal)? That’s up to you.

The biggest problem for Orlando? Convincing Howard their future is as good as their present (which isn’t great as it is). What can they do with Gilbert Arenas and the possible amnesty clause? What will the cap look like after the lockout? This summer will be full of questions in Orlando.

Howard took the first step this weekend, looking to answer the biggest one of all.

