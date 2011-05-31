Report: Dwight Howard May Soon Sign Extension In Orlando

Amazingly, without Dwight Howard so much as giving us a hint, a peep one way or another, the basketball hierarchy had come to the conclusion: the NBA’s best big man was gone. Out. It wasn’t going to be Disney World. It could be New York, New Jersey, Dallas. More than likely, it was going to be Hollywood. L.A. The blueprint for Shaq, he would follow. Destination: Staples Center.
But that’s what happens when you avoid the issue, and refuse to give your take. Howard always maintained he didn’t want to deal with something so far down the road. It was his way of saying, “It’s my business. Leave me alone.” But apparently, he got sour and tired of the rumors. So this weekend, the new Superman spent his holiday working on a two-year extension to keep himself in the only NBA city he’s ever played for. DKMG Local 6 in Orlando reported that the offer is on the table, and only in need of a signature from Howard.
Sources said the deal is all but signed by Howard.
On Monday, Howard held an impromptu Memorial Day party for his Twitter followers and fans.
“I just got tired of everybody asking me, ‘Where am I going to go? Are you going to stay?’ Everybody in Orlando is asking me,” Howard said. “So it was like, ‘You know what? I want everybody to get their minds off something that is not gonna happen.'”
If Howard were to sign the extension, he would remain in an Orlando Magic uniform for four more seasons.
The Lakers insistence that Andrew Bynum is untouchable apparently put doubt in Dwight’s mind about heading there. Still, things can change and the Lakers would’ve had to acquire him by trade anyways. That avenue is still there. But for now, it’s appearing Howard is happy to be in Orlando and ready to take the next step.
How badly does he want to be different? Howard told the Orlando Sentinel that he doesn’t follow anyone. That includes Shaq. He’s here to set trends and go down his own path. How much can you believe (considering much of his public persona directly mirrors O’Neal)? That’s up to you.
The biggest problem for Orlando? Convincing Howard their future is as good as their present (which isn’t great as it is). What can they do with Gilbert Arenas and the possible amnesty clause? What will the cap look like after the lockout? This summer will be full of questions in Orlando.
Howard took the first step this weekend, looking to answer the biggest one of all.
What do you think?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I hope he stays in Orlando because the Magic fans would not be able to handle another huge superstar leaving just like Shaq did in the 90s.
he may sign with Orlando but that doesn’t guarantee he’ll stay in Orlando
The Lakers signing of Mike Brown is the best GM move benefiting other GM’s since Memphis gave Pau Gasol to LA for a pack of gum.
HAHA.
Seriously though, whatever the reason, all Orlando fans are celebrating like their team is named Miami or Dallas.
ORLANDO ALL DAY!!!
Orlando does have great weather and no state tax going for it. Maybe now Chris Paul or Deron Williams will come there.
The Bobcats don’t have a good center.
THERE! Instant rumor. Dwight Howard must want to go there.
That’s about as credible a rumor as I ever read about Dwight leaving for LA. Why ANYONE would assume he was headed to LA, I don’t know.
@ dag:
Well it’s how basic media works.
You put on a story. You make everyone think that you’re story is credible. The story will reach other outlets. People will actually believe it. You sell papers.
And you can say people actually fell for this one. Even Magic fans can’t breathe one second without feeling that ‘yall gonna lose Dwight’ feeling.
Man, this just makes me happy.
@ QQ – yea, I guess that’s just how it works.
As Austin says, there’s not much loyalty when it comes to pro sports, so I wouldn’t have been shocked either way.
But I’m really happy that Dwight is staying put. I’d like to see some quality players around him. Don’t think that he necessarily needs another superstar.
Dwight might have to stay put.
sadly, he doesnt have a lot of options even if he wanted to leave Orlando.
no good teams can afford to sign him outright. and good teams are likely to trade 3-4-5 players to get him unless he signs an extension upfront; ala kevin garnett and carmelo anthony.
seriously….look at every nba roster and their cap space and let me know where he can actually go as a free agent?
*****
Dwight Howard should actually consider signing with the GS Warriors!
They already have Monta Ellis and David Lee locked up. They are def going to lock up Steph Curry. The Warriors are in a division with aging Phoenix and LA Lakers. And the Clips and Kings aint about to do shit in the next 3-4yrs anyway.
Warriors would OWN that division for the next 5-6yrs with Dwight.
Bay area weather is just as good (if not better) than Orlando anyway. and the fan base def supports the team. they got new ownership and their on the verge of getting a new coach.
Dwight Howard should really consider the GS Warriors….
That trade between LA and Memphis is not a joke anymore. Memphis got Marc who is playing pretty damn well!
Maybe the Lakers should’ve kept their draft rights for Marc, maybe then they would’ve 3-peated this year.
Dwight Howard to the Clippers. Set it in stone. Kobe skips town in a couple years anyway. Lakers are apparently going to implode with a new coach. So the Clippers have Dwight and Blake, keep Gordon, and fill in around them. 65 dunks a game, Lakers are now the #2 team in LA, and Dwight Howard can be in LA for the media crap he loves. Oh yeah, I forgot, Donald Sterling is a racist asshat. Stay in Orlando Dwight.
@ Lebrick:
“Maybe then they would’ve three peated this year.”
Lakers wouldn’t have 3 peated because they probably would NOT have “two peated”.
Year 1 – Marc was too raw.
Year 2 – Marc got better but not up to par w/Pau.
Year 3 – Marc finally becomes comparable to Pau.
Sorry guys… this is complete B.S…. mainly because Dwight is not eligible to sign an extension until July 1st, which means they have to wait for a new CBA before they can even consider what the terms of the extension will be.
amazing how every trade rumor revolves around NY and LA. Thats just lame as fluck. It made no sense for Lebron or Bosh to go to LA or NY, it made even less sense for Melo to go to LA, and about the most ridiculous one has been Dwight to LA!
The basketball world will be just fine when LA, NY, and BOS all suck. The media seems to hate the idea of that happening.
I would love to see Dwight come to Chicago, but i would also like to see some loyalty to his hometown ATL Hawks.
orlando should just trade him to chicago out of pure spite to miami.
david stern, get on the phone and then can guarantee them the next 2 number 1 picks in the draft and use boozer and noah to keep the roster afloat whilst rebuilding
do it stern – ratings would be even better than they are now. orlando ain’t going nowhere with their roster… no paul gasol trade in the works whatsoever and arean’s aint givin up 60 million – would you? fuck no!