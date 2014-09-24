Report: Eric Bledsoe, Phoenix Suns Agree To Five-Year $70 Million Deal

After months of rumors and conjecture otherwise, Eric Bledsoe will remain with the Phoenix Suns for the long-haul after all. According to Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, Bledsoe has reached an agreement on a five-year, $70 million contract with the Suns.
It was reported earlier today that the sides had re-opened contract negotiations in the wake of a summer fraught with tension. After Bledsoe failed to receive the max-level offer from another team he so publicly sought, Phoenix wouldn’t budge from a four-year, $48 million deal that his camp considered a slap in the face. At one point this summer, it was considered that Bledsoe’s relationship with the Suns had been irreparably damaged; at another, team owner Robert Sarver said his front office hadn’t spoken with Bledsoe in months.
But that’s all in the past now. Bledsoe was awarded a contract befitting his status as an up-and-coming yet still unproven star, and Phoenix finally opened its checkbook while still locking the dynamic guard into a deal that could prove cheap in a couple years assuming Bledsoe improves and the salary cap spikes. Win-win, and we’re finally onto basketball.
Let’s hope the Suns do a better job negotiating with Goran Dragic next summer.
Is this a good deal for both sides?
I thought bad contracts were supposed to have vanished with this new CBA. How is a guy who can’t make it through a full season better than a guy considered an all-star snub last year by most in Lowry? Especially for a team with Dragic, Thomas and Tyler Ennis at the same position. I’m confused.
dumb & dumber, smh
ridiculous contract. he would still be overpaid at 50 million for 5 years. why are the suns loading up on the guards so much? they now got dragic, bledsoe, thomas, ennis, and green. there was no need to overpay for bledsoe now when they are so loaded. they could have made him prove himself this season and give him a contract worthy of that play when he became a free agent.
On another note…Rich Paul and LeBron James continue on their domination of the off season. Tristan Thompson is the next contract to watch what happens with these guys…70 mill is incredible…hopefully he lives up to it, because he has the talent…the downside is the Suns roster is setup in a way that he either won’t get the playing time to do or he will be playing out of position so much that injury or fatigue may be an issue…Suns roster is very weird…can’t say it is bad, because they have so much young talent, but who gets minutes where
Yeah, it’s like David Kahn is a consultant for the Sunds. I really thought they would have been signing and trading him after that fiasco for parts that fit the current players. Something will have to give this season and I think the team chemistry and fun nature of their offense will suffer with players not getting the playing time they think they deserve.