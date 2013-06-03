Report: Floyd Mayweather Has Massive Multi-Million Dollar Bet on Tonight’s Heat / Pacers Game 7

WOW. Floyd Mayweather has apparently been watching a different Miami Heat than everyone else, because he is reportedly awfully confident in a Heat Game 7 W tonight.

Check out what popped up a little while ago:

Yeah, that’s right. $5.9 MILLION on the Miami Heat winning by more than seven points.

This is not new territory for Floyd. A quick “Floyd Mayweather gambling” Google search will make your head explode.

Will Floyd his bet tonight?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook