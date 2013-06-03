Report: Floyd Mayweather Has Massive Multi-Million Dollar Bet on Tonight’s Heat / Pacers Game 7

#NBA Playoffs #Style – Kicks and Gear #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Floyd Mayweather #LeBron James
06.03.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

WOW. Floyd Mayweather has apparently been watching a different Miami Heat than everyone else, because he is reportedly awfully confident in a Heat Game 7 W tonight.

Check out what popped up a little while ago:

Yeah, that’s right. $5.9 MILLION on the Miami Heat winning by more than seven points.

This is not new territory for Floyd. A quick “Floyd Mayweather gambling” Google search will make your head explode.

Will Floyd his bet tonight?

