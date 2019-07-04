Getty Image

One somewhat surprising aspect of the trade that sent D’Angelo Russell to the Golden State Warriors was that, in order to facilitate the deal, the Dubs had to move Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies. It marked the end of an era in the Bay, because while the team had bigger stars during its recent run, Iguodala was a crucial piece to the puzzle.

Since he is a veteran with one year left on his deal, Iguodala is a prime candidate to get bought out by the Grizzlies — who are in the midst of a gigantic youth movement — and seek a role on a contender. But Memphis realizes this, and according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, wants to try and get something back for him instead of letting Iguodala walk for nothing.

Via ESPN:

The Memphis Grizzlies do not intend to give forward Andre Iguodala a buyout before the season and are actively exploring the trade market for the former Finals MVP, league sources told ESPN. The Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams with interest in Iguodala, sources said.

Iguodala is on a pretty hefty contract, as he’s in line to make a touch over $17 million this season. Still, for a team with championship aspirations, Iguodala’s defense and ability to initiate an offense, along with the fact that he’s a really smart dude who has won rings, would make him an excellent fit. It makes sense for Memphis, too, as the team has made it a point to acquire young talent and/or draft picks as frequently as possible this summer.

Perhaps nothing will materialize and the Grizzlies will have to figure something out, but as this report indicates, if a suitor pops up, Iguodala could be on the move again sometime soon.