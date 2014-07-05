Report: Hayward Visiting Hornets Next Week

Michael Jordan made his high free agency ambitions for the Charlotte Hornets known early last month. And though Jordan has yet to make good on that big talk, Charlotte has eyes for arguably the best young wing on the market.

According to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer, restricted free agent Gordon Hayward has scheduled a meeting with Hornets brass for next week.

Forward-guard Gordon Hayward, one of the top free agents in this class, has scheduled a visit with the Charlotte Hornets for early next week, the Observer has learned…

The Utah Jazz vowed to match any offer for Hayward before free agency began, and the 24 year-old has since drawn interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. A report surfaced in recent days that Cleveland was even prepared to offer Hayward a maximum contract, though he apparently left his Cavaliers visit without such a deal.

It’s unclear what Charlotte has in mind for Hayward’s contract, though it’s known he won’t accept any deal worth less than $12 million per season. The Hornets have ample room under the cap to offer him a maximum contract if they deem he’s worth such a lucrative deal.

As for Hayward’s potential fit on the court in Charlotte, he offers offensive attributes that the team sorely lacks. The Hornets don’t have any big wing that is capable of creating offense for himself or others, and Hayward showed developing playmaking knack in Utah last year. Though he struggled from beyond the arc in 2013-2014, he is considered a good shooter and has proven a viable threat from long-range in the past. The biggest thing here is dynamism in general – Hayward is the type of guy who can make a consistently positive impact on both ends of the floor, and Charlotte doesn’t have such a player on the perimeter save for Kemba Walker.

Will the Hornets feel comfortable giving Hayward the money it will take to pry him from the Jazz? If so, he’d be the latest piece that ensures the Hornets will continue rising up the Eastern Conference ranks.

Is Hayward a good fit with the Hornets?

