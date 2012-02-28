Report: Jason Kidd Is Pondering Retirement From The NBA

I’ve been highly critical of Jason Kidd this year. It’s impossible not to be. He’s shooting 32 percent from the field, can’t guard anyone anymore and the the Mavs’ offense has been 4.9 points per 100 possessions better without him on the floor. But even I’m a little surprised the 10-time All-Star is so openly thinking about retirement just a few months into the season.

I wrote last May about how badly he needed the jewelry. He’s always owned some of the most underrated statistical lines in NBA history. No one else has 16,000 points, 11,000 assists and 8,000 career rebounds. Only two players have more triples all time, and they’re Ray Allen and Reggie Miller. He even averaged at least 8.2 assists a game for 16 straight seasons, something no other point guard has ever done. But now that he has the ring, it could be coming to an end soon.

The 38-year-old is in his 18th NBA season and has missed 10 games this season because of injury and fatigue. He’s averaging a career-low 5.1 points ger game. “My goal was to get to 20 years, but if I can’t compete and help a team or help develop a younger point guard then I have to move aside,” Kidd said. Kidd also said that it would be great to back up New Jersey Nets guard Deron Williams. New Jersey is moving to a new stadium in Brooklyn next season. “I know he’ll play 40 minutes so I can give him an eight-minute break. Wherever he ends up- whether it’s in Brooklyn or Dallas- that franchise has a great point guard.” Kidd, a free agent after this season, told reporters that he’d like to stay in Dallas if he decides to play, or “he’d see” if an opportunity to join Brooklyn presented itself next year.

Things in Dallas could be changing quickly. With a few small roster moves, they might have the space to land both Dwight Howard and Deron Williams this summer. If that’s the case, how does Kidd turn down a backup role playing 10-15 minutes a night for what would possibly be the best team in the league?

