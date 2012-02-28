Report: Jason Kidd Is Pondering Retirement From The NBA

I’ve been highly critical of Jason Kidd this year. It’s impossible not to be. He’s shooting 32 percent from the field, can’t guard anyone anymore and the the Mavs’ offense has been 4.9 points per 100 possessions better without him on the floor. But even I’m a little surprised the 10-time All-Star is so openly thinking about retirement just a few months into the season.
I wrote last May about how badly he needed the jewelry. He’s always owned some of the most underrated statistical lines in NBA history. No one else has 16,000 points, 11,000 assists and 8,000 career rebounds. Only two players have more triples all time, and they’re Ray Allen and Reggie Miller. He even averaged at least 8.2 assists a game for 16 straight seasons, something no other point guard has ever done. But now that he has the ring, it could be coming to an end soon.
Pro Sports Daily writes:
The 38-year-old is in his 18th NBA season and has missed 10 games this season because of injury and fatigue. He’s averaging a career-low 5.1 points ger game.
“My goal was to get to 20 years, but if I can’t compete and help a team or help develop a younger point guard then I have to move aside,” Kidd said.
Kidd also said that it would be great to back up New Jersey Nets guard Deron Williams. New Jersey is moving to a new stadium in Brooklyn next season.
“I know he’ll play 40 minutes so I can give him an eight-minute break. Wherever he ends up- whether it’s in Brooklyn or Dallas- that franchise has a great point guard.”
Kidd, a free agent after this season, told reporters that he’d like to stay in Dallas if he decides to play, or “he’d see” if an opportunity to join Brooklyn presented itself next year.
Things in Dallas could be changing quickly. With a few small roster moves, they might have the space to land both Dwight Howard and Deron Williams this summer. If that’s the case, how does Kidd turn down a backup role playing 10-15 minutes a night for what would possibly be the best team in the league?
Should he retire or keep playing?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
How can Kidd go from playing at a high level in the Finals to a certified bum a few months later? I think the answer is that Kidd is not as bad as he’s played so far. Look at Dirk and Odom. They were playing terrible at the start of this season (Odom is still). Should they retire too?
I think Kidd’s struggles have more to do with him finally winning a chip (which might have lessened Kidd’s motivation to compete) and the lockout (which meant no training camps to help get back in shape) than declining skills.
I think Kidd still has something to offer to an NBA team. He should not retire until after next season.
what is this i hear about brandon roy’s retirement not being all health related? pretty interesting stuff. but is there any truth to it? here’s what i heard:
[www.csnnw.com]
@Big Freeze, I have seen it plenty of times where a guy comes back as he is getting older and after just one year has lost it. No lateral movement, no explosion, no lift and no way of getting it back at their age…I think he would be great as a backup for at least another year, maybe 2 but not as your big minute PG…I think he knows his body well enough and he feels like 8-12 minutes is all he can take and still contribute…I think he deserves that option for all he has done for every franchise he has played for during his career…and yes, finally reaching his main goal probably does play a small part in what he is going through
i hate seeing stars skills on the decline..kidd looked good in finals last year. hope kb gets his one more chip and calls it..he can do movies with will or studio i guess with magic.i say kb got 2 years left at top..go out on top.dont wanna see kb like mj when kb lit the goat up for 55 in 2003!
i agree it’s that motivation factor… but i think it may be a little bit more than just about winning it all…
i think for the most part of his career, if kidd was playing his best, his team has a pretty good chance of winning that game… however, i think on this mavs team… he might be thinking even if i go all out on any given night, that might not make the difference in winning the ball game, and hence the lack of motivation…
i do think it’s awesome that kidd is willing to play second fiddle to either a prime pg or to play mentor to an up and comer… secretly hoping he would go to the bucks and tutor jennings a bit, or go to the clips where he can help cp3 and mold bledsoe, would wish for the wizards, but i’m not sure if jwall is salvageable at this point…
He can keep playing. I think he’s dogging himself unfairly. The lockout set the stage for fucked hands to be dealt to older players and it shows for Jason.
I think he can certainly keep playing since he is very realistic about his role. I think it’s great that he would welcome the thought of playing limited minutes, only want to play if he can help the team, and help mold a younger PG.
AI would still be playing if he had that attitude.
wonder if rubio will end up with more career assists .
Jason Kidd is tired. MENTALLY tired.
last season, he was guarding Dwyane Wade in the nba finals!
in the previous round, in the 4th quarter, he was guarding 6’10 2-time scoring champ, Kevin Durant.
Clearly, Kidd STILL has it if he was doing that in June.
He isn’t too motivated at the moment and he is mentally drained. He talked about retiring if the lockout wiped out the whole 2011-2012 season.
He has 3 choices after next season:
1) Back up Deron Williams in New Jersey/Brooklyn.
2) Back up Deron Williams in Dallas.
3) Close his career on TWO 1yr contracts with the Golden State Warriors.
Jason Kidd is from the bay. That team (Monta or no Monta), needs some veteran (lockeroom) leadership (this includes the sidelines–not just players), and court presence.
He should ball in the NBA until he’s 40yrs old.
Then semi-retire (by not signing league papers). Because we all know it wont be too long until he (re)surfaces on someone’s coaching staff as an assistant.
the thought of retirement had to have come easier after looking at his championship ring in his trophy case. or wherever he keeps it.
heckler…although you make sense, it’s hard to picture kidd as a backup. even though kidd mentioned he wouldn’t mind backing up dwill, it’s just weird to see someone like kidd as a bench player.
the crazy thing though, didn’t dwill come into the league saying kidd was his idol or something to that extent? how cool would that be for dwill to have jason backing him up
it would be a sad day when kidd retires. he’s one of my all time favorites and player everyone wanted to have. pass first pg who could defend and rebound. always wanted to play like him, not like flashy shooting guards.
i didnt think kidd played all that great in the finals…still better than many pgs in the league, but i feel like hes been getting by on reputation for a couple years
why? cuz he’s not putting up russell westbrook numbers? kidd’s value is deeper than a statsheet, even though he is still a very much capable guard. you need to do more research hahns.