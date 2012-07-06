Report: Jeff Green Likely To Return To Boston With Four-Year, $40 Million Deal

Jeff Green was supposed to be a major piece of Boston’s championship puzzle last season. But an aneurysm that threatened his career and required surgery sidelined him for the season. Luckily Green only missed one year, and now he’s looking at a huge pay day.

Although the former third wheel to Durant and Westbrook was considering other options because he was unsure if the Celtics could maintain a competitive roster, recent offseason moves, including the signing of Jason Terry and Kevin Garnett, have swayed him to stay with the team that stuck by his side throughout his ordeal. The deal, which is not yet complete, will reportedly be in the range of four years for $40 million, reports Sam Amick of Sports Illustrated.

“‘I’m confident it’ll get done,’ Falk told SI.com of Green’s deal. ‘I guess (Boston) got (Brandon) Bass‘ (contract) done, which is great. Jeff is trying to get a sense of what the team looks like first before he makes a commitment, but I expect he’ll be there and I expect it’ll be done by the 11th (when the free agency moratorium ends and deals can be formalized). ‘We’ve gotten a lot of interest from other teams. But as far as Boston, we’re very confident it’ll get done. He wants to be in Boston. He’s excited about the moves they’ve made. He’s hoping Ray Allen comes back as well, because he’s very close to Ray Allen.'”

If both Allen and Green do sign, Boston’s bench will be particularly strong, as Jeff Green, Ray Allen, Avery Bradley and Jason Terry will be fighting for one starting spot.

Should the Celtics re-sign Jeff Green?

