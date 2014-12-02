Report: Kevin Durant Will Make Season Debut Tonight Versus Pelicans

The cavalry has arrived. Four days after Russell Westbrook returned to the Oklahoma City Thunder in stunning form, reigning MVP Kevin Durant will reportedly make his season debut on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “SportsCenter” that Durant will play tonight as long as he suffers no setbacks throughout the day:

Windhorst: If Kevin Durant goes through shootaround in New Orleans today okay, doesn’t get hurt in that shootaround, the plan is for him to make his season debut tonight against the Pelicans.

Durant was diagnosed with a Jones Fracture in his right foot on October 11, and was scheduled to miss 6-8 weeks of time after undergoing surgery a few days later. Today marks approximately six and-a-half weeks since the operation.

The Thunder went just 5-12 in Durant’s absence, falling behind the early season playoff pace in a wildly competitive Western Conference. They enter tonight’s play five and-a-half games behind the Phoenix Suns for the West’s eighth and final postseason berth with 65 games remaining on the schedule.

