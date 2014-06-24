Report: Kings Have Three Offers For Eighth Pick

The Sacramento Kings want to win as soon as possible, and surely think they’re another step closer to doing so after Rudy Gay decided to opt-in for the final year of his contract. To assuage concerns gleaned from adding another young player to its roster and stalling the team’s immediate development, Sacramento is considering multiple trade offers for the eighth pick in Thursday’s NBA draft.

The report is courtesy of ESPN’s Andy Katz.

The Sacramento Kings are fielding offers from three teams for the No. 8 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft, sources with direct knowledge told ESPN on Monday. Sources said the Kings have two deals that could be done prior to Thursday’s 2 p.m. ET trade deadline to change the draft order and one would be a draft night deal, depending on which players are available when the Kings select. The three deals would return multiple draft picks and a veteran player to the Kings for the No. 8 pick.

Say what you will about the viability of a team led by DeMarcus Cousins and Gay, but if the Kings are really intent on competing for the playoffs next season acquiring a solid veteran for their pick is prudent. Getting an additional pick, for this draft or a coming one, in a potential trade would just be icing on the cake.

Sacramento will obviously stay mum on the three deals its considering, which gives us room to speculate. The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to move up from the 10th pick and could offer Thaddeus Young to the Kings, too, but that seems too much gain just two spots in the draft order. Arron Afflalo is reportedly on the trade market, too, though surrendering more than that for the the Kings’ draft choice also appears a bit steep.

This draft is wild. There will be more theatrics in the next two days and as it’s underway on Thursday night, and this news assures that the Kings will be involved.

Should the Kings trade the number eight pick?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.