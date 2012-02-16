Report: Knicks and Clippers Favorites to Sign J.R. Smith

While his twitter feed may be giving clues to his future NBA home in real time (he’s now down to three listed in his bio), ESPN is reporting that the two front runners for Smith’s services are the Knicks and the Clippers – both for completely different reasons.
The main lure of the Knicks, aside from the presumed attraction of playing close to home, is that they can pay Smith the most right from the jump – a pro-rated share of their $2.5 million mini-midlevel exception and a player option for a second year.
The interest in the Clippers is rooted in other factors (they can only pay him the veteran’s minimum for the rest of the season). In the wake of the loss of Chauncey Billups, there is the lure of immediate, guaranteed minutes and shots. In theory, there should be shots in NYC as well, but there is so much the Knicks have to figure out once Carmelo comes back, there are no guarantees as to how Smith’s role would play out.
Another point of attraction for the Clips has to be the vocal recruitment from former teammate Chris Paul. ‘Melo has been recruiting him as well, but there’s a huge difference between the two – playing alongside CP3 will add to your stats as you enter free agency looking for a payday. It also should not be overlooked that Smith is tight with the Clips’ Kenyon Martin.
Either way, expect a decision quickly from Smith. As this ESPN.com report points out, J.R. is losing money by the day:
Each day that goes by is lost money for Smith. New York’s $2.5 million mid-level exception will be pro-rated by each game missed after Feb. 10. All other contracts are pro-rated from the beginning of the season, meaning the gap between what the Knicks can offer and a pro-rated veteran minimum actually will narrow as time goes on.
Where will J.R. Smith end up?
jail
maybe jr needs someone to translate the contract into chinese now…
@hakasan…are you suggesting he go to the Knicks?
Why would he even consider New York? Clips need a 2 and have the best point guard in the game. They would go further in the playoffs givin JR more of a platform to showcase his game for next season’s contract. Knicks have Fields, Shumpert n Douglas at the 2 and are waitin to integrate Boom n Melo. This should be easy.
I hope he doesn’t go to either
new york is the place. watch.
LMAO at jail… first thing that popped into my mind too. Seriously though… how is Jared Jefferies gonna feel about both Melo and JR Smith on the same team. Don’t they all still got beef.
absolutely not…
as a fan of the clippers since the charles smith years, i want smith to go to the clips…
hakasan, repping clippers since 1990, bucks since 2005, and now the wizards…
The decision should be an easy one, but he would get more money going to NY
but personal feelings aside, i never thought smith liked playing second fiddle to melo during their denver years… if he wants a big nba contract, he’s gotta play for clips where the opponent would have to double cp3 and blake, keep a defender on caron, keep a defender on deandre so they can just foul the dude when the defense breaks down… jr would have so many open looks…
ny offense when melo comes back should be lin pick and roll with stat, if stat can’t get a good look, that ball has to go to melo (being ‘greatest offensive player not justified by %s’) so at best jr is 4th option… not the situation to be in to pad stats for a fat contract…
He’ll go to the Clippers as they have a complete patsy as a coach in Del Negro that Smith can walk all over.
D’Antoni actually has the balls to sit him if he acts like an idiot. ;)
The Clips. I’m sure he made $ in China
lookin like you guys preaching clippers are gonna be wrong…jus lookin that way.
Clips if he smart…. which he often has NOT been
watch the knicks implode if they signed JR. lin and fields may have went to ivy league schools but i don’t think they majored in team chemistry.
the question wasn’t what will jr do if he is smart, or where will it work best.
the question was asking you to make a prediction of what uniform he would where period.
all you that had all these x’s and o’s connecting him to the better suited team appear wrong as the knicks look like they hav jr ready to make a commitment.