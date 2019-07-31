Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony is without a place to play basketball during the 2019-20 campaign. Anthony was unable to find a place to ply his trade after he parted ways with the Houston Rockets last year, and while he’s been linked to a handful of teams for various reasons, no one has come through with a contract.

There are far more pressing concerns facing humanity, obviously, but Anthony’s potential landing spot has still been a matter of serious intrigue among basketball fans. The latest Melo rumbling might be the most interesting one yet, as Shams Charania of The Athletic wrote a piece about where he might end up that included details of a failed homecoming.

Charania brings word that Anthony piqued the interest of none other than the New York Knicks, but it was conditional, as the team would have kicked the tires on him if their lofty free agent goals came to fruition.

Meanwhile, if the Knicks had acquired two major free agents, such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, this summer, the franchise planned to consider bringing back Anthony on a contract, league sources said. At that juncture, the Knicks would have been at a contending stage with a team built around veterans. Now, New York is rebuilding around a blend of young talent and accomplished players and has a full roster.

It would have been really cool to see Anthony head back to his hometown and suit up for the team where he played the best basketball of his career. But like many of the Knicks’ plans this summer, that didn’t quite happen, and while the offseason wasn’t quite as catastrophic as it may have first appeared, we have to assume those in New York would have loved to see two All-Stars and Anthony team up in Madison Square Garden next season.