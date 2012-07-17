Report: Kris Humphries Re-Signs With The Nets

#Dwight Howard
07.17.12 6 years ago

ESPN’s Marc Stein is reporting that free agent power forward Kris Humphries, a key cog in the persistent Dwight Howard trade rumors, will return to Brooklyn on a two-year, $24 million deal. Once the Nets pulled out of the Howard talks, it was apparent that they would bring back both Brook Lopez (4 years, $60 million) and Kris Humphries.

Although it was ultimately necessary for the Nets to pull the trigger on Humphries, they’re now locked into three bloated contracts for role players, totaling (Gerald Wallace, Kris Humphries, Brook Lopez) 10 years and $124 million. Although the Nets will more than likely be in the playoffs next season, they’ll still need a significant roster upgrade to dethrone Miami or Boston.

Are the Nets overpaying for Kris Humphries?

