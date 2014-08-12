Report: Lakers At Bulls Is Latest Christmas Matchup

In what’s primed to go down as the most anticipated return to the United Center since Michael Jordan’s maiden Windy City voyage as an opponent in 2002, NBC Sports’ Brett Pollakoff reports that Carlos Boozer and the Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Chicago Bulls on Christmas Day.

Not sure if this has been out there, but radio in Chicago just said Bulls will host Lakers on Christmas Day. — Brett Pollakoff (@BrettEP) August 11, 2014

Okay, maybe there’s justification for this holiday affair other than Boozer. Perhaps Bulls big man Pau Gasol facing his former team for the first time? Or the presence of rehabilitated superstars Derrick Rose and Kobe Bryant? Or, and this could be a long-shot, that Chicago and Los Angeles are two of the league’s most popular teams? Take your pick, but we like the Boozer angle.

Seriously, the inclusion of Lakers-Bulls is a nice addition to what should be a typically fantastic day of basketball on December 25 – it was previously reported that the Miami Heat will host the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors will tangle with the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.

We can’t wait.

Are you looking forward to Lakers-Bulls on Christmas?

