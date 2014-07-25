Update: Scott, Lakers Agree To Four-Year Deal

07.25.14 4 years ago

UPDATE: ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports that Scott has agreed to a four-year, $17 million contract to become the Lakers’ head coach.

PREVIOUSLY: A development that’s seemed inevitable for weeks is finally underway. According to ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers have offered their head coaching job to Byron Scott.

Chris Broussard has more on the news.

The Los Angeles Lakers have offered their head coaching job to Byron Scott, according to league sources.

The two sides are now in negotiations on a contract.

The Lakers made Scott a verbal offer on Thursday after Scott spoke with owner Jim Buss. Scott and his representatives are now in the process of reviewing the Lakers’ offer.

Scott originally interviewed for the Los Angeles job in late May. There was palpable doubt as to whether or not Kobe Bryant would be on board with Scott’s addition after the former Showtime Laker said Kobe would “have to change his game” if Scott were named coach. He’s since received a key endorsement from Bryant, though, ending speculation of potential friction between the two franchise legends.

Scott, a 13-year head coaching veteran who’s enjoyed varying degrees of success throughout his career, is hardly a sexy name. The stability and experience he offers from the bench, however, seems a logical fit for a Lakers team in an awkward state of transition.

Expect the two sides to come to an agreement on contract terms soon, making Scott the 25th coach in Los Angeles’ storied history.

Would Scott be a good hire for the Lakers?

