Update: Lamar Odom May Have Not Entered Rehab

UPDATE: TMZ “reports” that Lamar Odom has not voluntarily admitted himself into a rehab facility like People.com previously reported.

We have no idea what to believe, but we hope these new reports turn out to be false or a misunderstanding and Odom is currently seeking treament for whatever ails him. Here’s what TMZ claims:

There are reports out that Lamar checked himself in … we’ve been making calls for the last day and just got what we’re told is the definitive word … he’s not there.

The veracity should always be questioned when TMZ is involved, but it looks like this story just won’t quit.

EARLIER:

We’ve been trying to give Lamar Odom the space he badly needs, but despite all the speculation and the rumors of his drug use before and after last weekend’s arrest on suspicion of DUI, Odom has reportedly entered drug and alcohol treatment, reports People.com.

Two sources have confirmed to People that Odom has voluntarily checked himself into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center after one source claims, “He realized he needs help.”

The 33-year-old forward played sparingly for the Los Angeles Clippers last season, averaging career lows in points and rebounds while playing the least number of minutes per game over this 14 seasons in the NBA. All sorts of innuendo has surrounded Odom’s offseason with multiple reports from TMZ and other celebrity gossip outlets claiming that he’s fallen into hardcore drug use and even went missing over a stretch in August. Everything appeared to culminate in last weekend’s DUI arrest.

Our prayers are with Lamar and his family, and we’re not the only ones. Hopefully he’ll receive the treatment he needs to fight back whatever demons are haunting him.

We haven’t given up hope of seeing LO on the court next year, but first he needs to get his addictions under control. In this situation, life comes first and basketball can wait. Keep your head up Lamar.

