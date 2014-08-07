Report: Love’s Extension Not Finalized; May Enter Free Agency With LeBron

With speculation that Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Kevin Love will be traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers close to becoming fact, we’re about due for more weeks of incessant conjecture. Despite previous reports indicating that Love had a “firm agreement” to sign an extension with Cleveland upon completion of the deal, CBS Sports’ Ken Berger says that the three-time All-Star may delay contract talks until next summer and follow the lead of LeBron James.

Though other reputable sources insist that Love has agreed to an extension with the Cavs, Berger reports otherwise. It’s also crucial to note, however, that the possibility Love may wait to sign a new contract in Cleveland doesn’t mean he’s already aiming to leave Northeast Ohio.

As for extension agreement with Cavs, league source says Love may decide to wait until next summer and "do whatever LeBron does." — Ken Berger (@KBergCBS) August 7, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

One aspect of the agreement between Cleveland and Minnesota that has not yet been agreed to, according to two league sources, is a contract extension for Love. If Love opts out next summer, he could get a five-year, $120 million deal from the Cavs. But with James, the sole trigger for the deal, working on a two-year deal with a player option next summer, the two people familiar with the discussions said Love may want to wait and see how long of a deal James agrees to next summer so the two stars can synchronize their plans.

The only reason why Love is comfortable being traded to Cleveland at all is the presence of James. It makes sense that he wouldn’t want to commit to the Cavaliers for more seasons than LeBron does.

Plus, Love stands to make more money if he signs his next maximum contract as the league operates under a higher salary cap. That very possibility is why James’ deal with Cleveland was for two years and includes an opt-out after 2014-2015 – the cap will be jumping next year and is due an even bigger leap for the 2016-2017 season after the NBA signs a gargantuan new TV deal.

Waiting to sign a new contract, basically, is the prudent decision for Love from competitive and financial perspectives. He should only do otherwise and ink an extension with the Cavs before this season if his trade to Cleveland is contingent upon that ensuing development. Given today’s news, however, it seems we’re far past that threshold.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.