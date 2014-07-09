Report: ‘Melo Waiting For LeBron’s Decision

It seems most of the teams with the cap space have been linked to either LeBron James or Carmelo Anthony during the first nine chaotic days of the NBA’s moratorium period — set to end tomorrow at midnight. Now sources tell ESPN.com ‘Melo might be putting off his decision until LeBron makes his, in the hope Anthony might get a chance to team with his friend.

By way of Ian Begley and Ramona Shelburne at ESPN, comes word that while teams are waiting on ‘Melo’s decision, he’s waiting on LeBron:

A number of rival teams increasingly believe that New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony plans to hold off on announcing any decision about his future until LeBron James reveals where he’ll be playing next season, according to sources close to the process. Sources told ESPN.com that Anthony, whose decision was widely expected before a resolution to James’ situation when free agency began, has kept the Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and other suitors waiting at least in part to see where James goes and whether there would be any option to join his close friend. Sources say that the Knicks thought they’d know by Monday if Anthony was prepared to commit to new team president Phil Jackson for the long term or sign with the Lakers instead.

The Knicks, as we’ve drilled into your brain on countless occasions this off-season, can offer Anthony the most money with a five-year, $129 million contract. The Lakers — unlike another ‘Melo suitor, Chicago — have offered Anthony a four-year, $96 million deal.

Except, Carmelo “wants to see what LeBron does,” one source with knowledge of Anthony’s thinking told ESPN. “But he can’t wait forever.”

The Cavs have just cleared up enough cap space to make an enticing offer to James with the full maximum available (around $20.7 million per year).

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports tweets that LeBron has reached out to two veteran free agents about joining him IF he elects to leave Miami:

LeBron James reached out to two vet free agents last week about joining him, IF he left Miami, sources tell Yahoo. Mike Miller was one. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 9, 2014

One of those veteran free agents was Mike Miller, as noted above, and the Cavs are said to be pursuing Miller and Ray Allen< /a>.

Meanwhile, Anthony is hoping Phil Jackson can clear the ludicrous contracts of Andrea Bargnani and Amar’e Stoudemire without taking any money back in an attempt to lure LeBron James to New York.

Then again, any dicussions about James are going through his childhood pal and agent, Rich Paul, so it’s hard to judge the veracity:

Here's concern for Cavs – and everyone else pursuing James. Everything's been filtered thru his agent, Rich Paul. No one's getting to James. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 9, 2014

This year’s free agency frenzy is going to be the death of us and any other NBA fan.

What do you think?

