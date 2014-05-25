Report: Memphis Grizzlies Interested in Jeff Van Gundy

The NBA playoffs are still in full swing, but that hasn’t stopped the league’s coaching carousel from spinning at an increasingly confounding speed. After a front office shake-up that has seemingly made the departure of first-year coach Dave Joerger to Minnesota imminent, reports say the Memphis Grizzlies have turned their attention to former Houston Rockets and New York Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Grizzlies plan is to coax Van Gundy from the announcer’s booth with autonomy similar to the kind his brother, Stan Van Gundy, was recently granted by the Detroit Pistons.

One of the prime options under consideration by the Memphis Grizzlies in the wake of last week’s management shakeup and the looming departure of Dave Joerger to the Minnesota Timberwolves is making a run at Jeff Van Gundy to be their coach and run their front office, according to NBA coaching sources.

Van Gundy’s interest in such a venture is unknown at this juncture, Stein says. However, it’s long been assumed that Van Gundy – who compiled an impressive 430-318 record in 11 seasons with the Rockets and Knicks – would only return to coaching if the ideal situation arose.

Memphis presents an interesting option from that perspective. The Grizzlies are a talented, seasoned team coming off consecutive 50-win seasons and competitive playoff turns. But the organization’s overall health and stability is under question after owner Robert Pera suddenly dismissed CEO Jason Levien and assistant general manager Stu Lash last week. Regardless, the unique opportunity for control on the court and in the front office no doubt appeals to Van Gundy.

While we’d certainly miss Van Gundy’s knowledge and wit on telecasts, the league is undoubtedly a better place when teams are managed by coaches of his caliber. Plus, there’s always a chance for another moment like this with JVG on the sidelines:

