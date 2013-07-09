Report: Metta World Peace Hopes To Land With The Knicks If Amnestied By The Lakers

If the Lakers use the amnesty clause on Metta World Peace, the small forward hopes to land with his hometown New York Knicks, according to ESPN.

While Kobe Bryant made it clear that he wants MWP back and wants to take one last crack at a championship with this squad, the Lakers could save up to $30 million by amnestying World Peace. At 33 years old, and coming off a couple of lackluster seasons in Los Angeles, it’s hard to say no to those savings.

If he’s officially let go tomorrow, World Peace’s longtime friend and the head of his foundation, Jose Morales, says they would hope to land in New York. They’re already sending out warning signs that should a small-market team pick MWP off waivers, he’ll consider retirement. He’s on the books for $7.7 million next year, and reportedly would also consider playing for the Clippers.

Reportedly, the Knicks are also interested on their side, as long as the price is right (which shouldn’t be a problem).

Knicks would "love" to add @MettaWorldPeace using veteran's minimum if he is amnestied by the Lakers, as expected, a source told Y! Sports. — Marc J. Spears (@SpearsNBAYahoo) July 9, 2013

Would he fit in New York?

