Report: Mike D’Antoni Resigns As Coach Of Lakers

The Lakers announced that head coach Mike D’Antoni has resigned as their coach in a press release earlier today. The 62-year-old D’Antoni was under contract through the 2014-15 season, with a team option for 2015-16 D’Antoni was hoping the Lakers would pick up, according to a USA Today report earlier this week. It seems they wouldn’t give him that comfort, so now he’s resigned, ending a tumultuous year for the franchise and coach.

The Lakers announced in a press release “the search for a replacement will begin immediately.” D’Antoni was hired on November 12, 2012 to replace Mike Brown. He had a record of 67-87 in his two seasons with the team and his career mark with the Lakers, Nuggets, Suns and Knicks is 455-426.

“Given the circumstances, I don’t know that anybody could have done a better job than Mike did the past two seasons,” Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lakers, we thank Mike for the work ethic, professionalism and positive attitude that he brought to the team every day. We wish him the best of luck.”

Throughout the season rumors had persisted Lakers players were unhappy with the coach. Chris Kaman went weeks without speaking to him, and D’Antoni largely failed to integrate him into his fast-paced system.

Pau Gasol, who is a free agent this summer, also famously clashed with D’Antoni. But perhaps the most damning moment for Mike D’Antoni’s future in Laker-land came when Kobe Bryant reportedly said he had “no interest” in playing for D’Antoni in his run-and-gun offensive structure next season. It seems that when the team told him they were going to wait before picking up the option for 2015-16, D’Antoni resigned rather than head into next season as a lame duck coach.

