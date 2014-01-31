Report: NBA All-Star Reserves Announced

During tonight’s TNT double-header they announced the reserves in the 2014 All-Star Game, and one name was noticeably absent out West. Tim Duncan missed out on his 15th All-Star selection despite helping the Spurs to the second-best record in the Western Conference, but his teammate, Tony Parker, made it as a reserve. There are also four first-time All-Stars among the reserves, all but one coming from the Eastern Conference. Lets get to them…
EASTERN CONFERENCE RESERVES
The East reserves had four frontcourt players and just three backcourt players, which means both wildcard slots were filled by frontcourt guys, and two of them are more traditional centers. Here are the reserves with the notable exceptions following:
Backcourt
DeMar DeRozan
Joe Johnson
John Wall
Frontcourt
Chris Bosh
Paul Millsap
Roy Hibbert
Joakim Noah
Notable snubs:
Kyle Lowry â€” arguably the best point guard in the Eastern Conference through the season’s first half, and you just have to see that he’s still on the Raptors roster to know that (Masai Ujiri would’ve dealt him, otherwise)
Lance Stephenson â€” Oh no, Sir Lancealot is gonna be pissed, and so are we, actually. Born Ready was born ready for an All-Star Game where he can show off his dunking prowess, but also the passing skills of a warlock.
Arron Afflalo â€” Shooting spectacularly for the Magic even if the Magic are pretty bad.
WESTERN CONFERENCE RESERVES
The West was more balanced when it came to their two wildcards. On top of three backcourt spots they selected another guard and another forward, including two separate pairs of teammates for the Blazers and Rockets.
Backcourt
James Harden
Damian Lillard
Tony Parker
Chris Paul
Frontcourt
LaMarcus Aldridge
Dwight Howard
Dirk Nowitzki
Notable snubs:
Goran Dragic â€” it’s a smack in the face of justice that the surprising Suns didn’t have a single All-Star nod despite having the No. 6 team in the West. They handed the Pacers their second loss of the season at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday night..
Anthony Davis â€” This is awful, doubly so because the All-Star Game is in New Orleans, and Davis has been playing out of his mind for the Pellies in his second year. This was a surprise, to be honest.
DeMarcus Cousins â€” Deserves the nod this year for the first time, has gotten a little better on defense while cutting down on holding the ball for too long on the offensive end.
Mike Conley â€” Like everyone on this snubs list, Conley has often been spectacular in order to keep the Grizzlies above water in the extended absence of Marc Gasol. But since it’s the Grizzlies, he was overlooked yet again.
I can’t believe Joe Johnson was chosen over both Lowry and Afflalo. Come on! This isn’t the same JJ as in past years!
i think anthony davis and demarcus cousins shouldve DEF got in. but when u look at who’s ahead of him.. i guess u can make the argument against them.. their teams arent as successful.
another person i think that deserves some mention on the east but is in the same position as the 2 i mentioned; is Al Jefferson. hes been playing outta his mind lately.. but i kno he’s been injured and his team isn’t that great.
JJ has to be the least deserving all-star of all time. The biggest WTF ever. How does a 15.7 ppg and peanut stats in other categories on a .465% team make the all-star? Don’t tell me he got in by reputation because JJ isn’t even a B tiered player. He’s a nice C tiered player at best. A lot of dick sucking or shady shit going on if JJ makes the all-star team.
I love the NBA, but hate the All Star BS. I’m sure it’s nice for the players to get recognition and my guy, Demar DeRozen, was selected so I should be happy, but I agree with the other comments here. Absolute BS selections.
Agree with Joe Johnson.No arguements can be made on his part.No basis whatsoever for him to be all-star.