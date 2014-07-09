Report: Parsons Agrees To Offer Sheet With Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks have had interest in acquiring Chandler Parsons since it became evident they were unrealistic candidates to land LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony. They’re now one step closer to doing so, as Parsons has reportedly agreed to a three-year $45 million offer sheet with Dallas.

ESPN sources say Mavericks and Rockets RFA Chandler Parsons have reached agreement on three-year offer sheet worth in excess of $45 million — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) July 9, 2014

Restricted free agent Parsons, I'm told, will sign deal early Thursday … after which Houston will have three days to match Dallas' offer — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) July 9, 2014

Also of crucial note is a report from Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski that Parsons was unable to come to terms with the Houston Rockets.

Houston and Parsons, a restricted free agent, negotiated throughout day, but were unable to come to an agreement on a deal, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 9, 2014

Houston has the right to match Dallas’ contract for Parsons, and conventional wisdom has always been that they’d do so once James, Anthony, and Chris Bosh made decisions on their futures. However, the news that the Rockets were unsuccessful in negotiating a deal with Parsons casts some doubt on the assumption he’ll be headed back to Houston.

The Rockets reportedly offered Bosh a max-level contract that he’s still considering. If James leaves the Miami Heat for the Cleveland Cavaliers, it’s safe to assume that Bosh will sign with Houston. Daryl Morey and company will surely retain Parsons if LeBron and Bosh stay with the Heat, but it could be difficult for them to do so while bringing Bosh in the fold, too.

It’s pertinent to remember that Houston has an incentive to play things out with Parsons. James’ choice – and thus Bosh’s – will likely come in the next 72 hours, upon which the Rockets will know just how much financial flexibility they’ll ultimately have to play with. If they matched Parsons’ offer from the Mavericks when the moratorium on transactions ends at midnight, their hands would be tied with regards to Bosh. There’s also the chance that things with James and Bosh drag into next week; in that case, Houston will have to decide between waiting on Bosh or matching Parsons’ deal.

Morey is notoriously creative with the CBA, frequently circumventing rules and making bold trades to his team’s advantage. Declining Parsons’ team option for next season and making him a restricted free agent is a good example of that mindset, but it could come back to bite the Rockets this time around. Will Bosh know his future in the next three days? If not, there’s a good chance Dallas will finally get the young, athletic wing its lacked for the past few seasons.

Will Houston match Dallas’ offer for Parsons?

