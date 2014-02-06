Report: Paul George Will Enter NBA Slam Dunk Contest

#Paul George
02.06.14 4 years ago

Paul George will enter this year’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest, per sources of Marc Spears from Yahoo! Sports. George, who had one of the most incredible in-game dunks we’ve ever seen earlier this year, would join Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers in the annual midseason classic.

While Indiana’s best player lost two years ago during the dunk contest in Orlando, he is known for being incredibly fluid. Add in his 6-9 frame and long wingspan, and you have a guy capable of pulling off windmills in games and–hopefully–much more when no one else is on the court. During his last run in the dunk contest, PG dunked over teammates Dahntay Jones and Roy Hibbert, but screwed up what would’ve been his best dunk by throwing in a 360 windmill in the dark. This year, we can certainly expect more from him.

On top of this news, Marc Stein of ESPN.com tweets Lillard and George will be joined by two other familiar names:

