Report: Phoenix Will Court Jamal Crawford This Summer

The 2011-12 regular season isn’t even over yet, and there are already Blazers looking to ditch Rip City. It wasn’t that long ago when this Portland team was considered the most dangerous sleeper in the West. They had it all: a star, depth, a solid coach and a number of perimeter options. But now Nate McMillan is gone after the team quit on him. LaMarcus Aldridge is out for the year because of surgery on his right hip. Gerald Wallace was traded. Raymond Felton forgot to pack his game in the move from Denver, and finally, with the playoffs out of the question, some on the team already have one foot out the door.

CSNNW.com is reporting the Suns will go after Jamal Crawford hard this summer. A source within the Phoenix organization reportedly said “”Aside from Steve (Nash), he’s (Crawford) high if not the top free agent priority on their list. He would fill a need at the two-guard position and he knows they want him.”

Last summer, Crawford came to Portland on a two-year, $10.2 million deal. His intention was always to opt-out after this season (he has that option) and test free agency again. With the way this season disintegrated, it’s almost a certainty now that Crawford will be out looking for a long-term deal.

With his up-and-down, free-flowing style of play, Phoenix would make a great fit, and it doesn’t hurt the Suns’ chances knowing they absolutely must have a better starting two guard next year. CSNNW.com writes that when the two teams squared up last night (Crawford had 22 points and five boards off the pine), the Suns’ broadcaster – John Bloom – tweeted: “Jamal Crawford just told EJ on press row and Alvin Gentry on the sidelines that he ‘needs to be here in Phoenix’ w/ Blazer teammates nearby.”

Would the Suns and Crawford make a good combination?

