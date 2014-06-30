Report: Raptors Trade Salmons For Hawks’ Lou Williams & Lucas Nogueira

#Atlanta Hawks
06.30.14

The Toronto Raptors have traded reserve guard, and Allen Iverson favorite, John Salmons to the Hawks in exchange for guard Louis Williams and Brazilian big man Lucas Nogueira, sources tell Yahoo Sports.

The Raptors are adding some insurance if free agent guard Kyle Lowry doesn’t re-sign. They’re also acquiring a second foreign big man to augment Jonas Valanciunas in the middle. Nogueira played in the Spanish ACB League this season after getting selected with the No. 16 pick in the 2013 Draft.

Salmons has a $7 million team option for the 2014-15 season, which the Hawks will buy out for $1 million today, sources said. They’re also shaving $5.4 million off their cap with the departure of Williams, adding more wiggle room when free agency begins right after midnight tonight.

What do you think of the trade?

#Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA HAWKS John Salmons Lou Williams Lucas Nogueira TORONTO RAPTORS

