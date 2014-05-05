Report: Raptors Thinking Of Bringing Vince Carter Back

Mavs off-the-bench sharpshooter Vince Carter will be a free agent on July 1 this year. Vince has turned into an important leader on this Mavs team as a sixth man who can space the floor with his three-point shooting and even turn back the clock to end a playoff game with a gargantuan buzzer-beater. Now comes word his former franchise up North, Toronto, is thinking about bringing him back.

Via Marc Stein’s excellent end-of-season Raptors synopsis for ESPN:

Word is that the Raptors have been kicking around the idea of making a free-agent play this summer to try to bring Vince Carter “home” by trying to sign the former face of the franchise away from the Mavericks. Be advised that Carter has been very happy in Dallas these past three seasons. Very happy. He’s emerged as the emotional leader of Dirk Nowitzki’s team at this late stage of his career and, by all accounts, wants to re-sign with Dallas. The Mavs, furthermore, are said to be just as interested in signing the 37-year-old to a new deal, especially after Carter capped his bargain three-year, $9 million pact with a a turn-back-the-clock series against the Spurs.

Carter famously appeared to quit on the Raptors before forcing his way out of Toronto and heading for a few less-than-advertised campaigns in New Jersey. He then jumped around The Association before landing as a veteran leader in a sixth man role for Dallas over the last three years. With such a young Raptors team, his shooting and experience would be a valuable addition, though.

If you think there’s no way Vince wants to head back to Canada again after receiving very audible public lashings every time he returns to Toronto, witness his answer when asked about returning a couple years ago (by way of PBT):

“If (Toronto) gave me the opportunity, I don’t even think I’d let them finish the question. Yes. I’m in,” Carter said, speaking on Cybulski and Company. “Could I see it? Absolutely,” Carter continued. “I’d leave that up to the franchise. It all started in Toronto, I’d be a fool to ever forget that.”

The fans would certainly be conflicted after Carter admitted to giving less than 100 percent during his last games in Canada, but they’d have to welcome his outside shooting and veteran leadership on one of the youngest, though most-talented, teams in the NBA.

No word on his feelings about Brooklyn.

