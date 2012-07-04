Report: Spencer Hawes Will Return To The Philadelphia 76ers

Spencer Hawes is returning to Philadelphia, according to Yahoo! Sports. The deal is worth a reported $13.1 million over two years.

Milwaukee was also in the hunt for Hawes, now that Ersan Ilyasova is receive offers all over the place. It’s crazy to think that Hawes is only 24 years old – it feels like he’s been in the league for a while now. But with Hawes locked in for the short term, the 76ers should once again be a strong team in the East.

Was this a good move by the 76ers?

