Report: Steve Nash Looks Good In Scrimmages; Nerve Issues Have Improved

The Lakers could have used a healthy Steve Nash last season. The 40-year-old two-time MVP only appeared in 15 games for LA in 2013-14 after experiencing extensive nerve damage as the result of a broken leg suffered during the 2012-13 campaign. This is the final year of Nash’s three-year deal with LA, and he’ll likely hang up the kicks for good when the season is over. According to reports, though, it seems his offseason convalescence has improved his broken-down body, at least so far.

By way of Mike Trudell of Lakers.com, Nash has looked good in scrimmages and he’s no longer suffering as much from the nerve damage, which can be touch-and-go.

Consistent word from last several weeks has been how good Nash has looked in scrimmages. Really does change dynamic of LAL if he's healthy. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 23, 2014

It's fair to be skeptical of Nash at 40 being able to stay healthy. He knows that better than anyone. But good signs are good signs. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 23, 2014

The thing that's kept Nash down for 2 years is the nerve issue (result of broken leg). Word is that's the issue that's improved this summer. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 23, 2014

While the nerve issue is lying dormant for now, the grind of an NBA regular season — especially one that’s expected to include more back-to-backs following the extension of all-star weekend to a full week — could change things quickly.

As Trudell notes, Nash is 40, an age when most professional athletes are simply managing their stock portfolio and dipping their toes in the coaching and commentating ranks. Nash was always going to come back this season because $9.7 million is a lot to turn down. That being said, Nash is a real competitor, and you can be sure he was busting his butt to get as healthy as he can before training camps start in less than a week.

Then again, nerve damage can come back at any time. Nash documented his attempts to get back on the court last season for Grantland’s Finish Line series, and it was clear the horizon representing the end of his hall-of-fame career is rapidly approaching.

If you’re a Lakers fan, this is still great news, tempered by the realization Nash is still 40 and — to propagate the overused aphorism — Father Time is still undefeated. With Kobe Bryant also coming back from a second consecutive leg injury and the likes of Jeremy Lin and Carlos Boozer the only significant additions this summer, the Lakers need Nash to come close to his MVP form when he was still in Phoenix if they’re going to have any chance in the West. While the news he’s experiencing less pain and playing well during informal scrimmages is encouraging, fans should still expect the Lakers to miss out on the playoffs in seriously competitive Western Conference.

After all, not every defender can be Evan Turner.

