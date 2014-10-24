Report: Steve Nash Will Miss 2014-2015 Season Due To Nerve Damage In Back

This might be the end for Steve Nash. According to Bleacher Report’s Kevin Ding, the future Hall-of-Famer will be ruled out of the entire 2014-2015 season due to recurring nerve damage in his back.

Nash is expected to be ruled out for the 2014-15 NBA season because of recurring nerve damage in his back, according to league sources… Now, Nash might try to dream anew of more rest for a full year and one more shot. But Nash’s body has simply told him that it isn’t up to playing NBA basketball, as much as his words have been telling people that he still loves playing and believes he can contribute if allowed.

It’s pertinent to note that Ding’s report says nothing is imminent in terms of Nash’s playing future 2014-2015. In recent months, however, the 40 year-old said that this season would almost certainly be his last NBA campaign. If Nash really can’t play all season long, one suspects retirement is a more likely option than going through another year of strenuous rehabilitation with no guarantee of it paying off.

The two-time MVP has a cemented place in basketball history. One of the most gifted passers and shooters to ever play the game, Nash quarterbacked top-four ranking offensive teams for an unprecedented 10 consecutive years from 2001-2010.

As Nash’s game and health have declined in unison over the past few seasons, he’s taken a more active role in the Canadian national program. The former Phoenix Suns All-Star was named general manager of his country’s Senior Men’s Team for the 2016 Olympics, and will surely increase his presence in basketball above the border now that his playing days appear numbered.

Father Time is undefeated, and it seems he’s finally come for the Los Angeles Lakers guard. As we watch Nash guide his Canadian countrymen to new heights over the next couple years, we’ll be looking forward to his speech at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020, too.

Where does Nash rank all-time among point guards?

